Panasonic Avionics Corporation replaces legacy systems with AI-powered ServiceNow CRM to support 300+ airlines

ServiceNow CRM selected to modernize end-to-end customer operations with the ServiceNow AI Platform powering Panasonic Avionics across the enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced an expanded relationship with Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a global leader for in-flight engagement. Panasonic Avionics will replace siloed legacy systems with ServiceNow CRM and Now Assist, integrated with Aria Billing Cloud and Tenon Marketing Automation, to modernize and unify sales, service, marketing, and billing for more than 300 airlines worldwide with real-time customer insights and AI-driven workflows. With this expansion, the ServiceNow AI Platform powers Panasonic Avionics across its enterprise, supporting IT, customer service, engineering, and HR.

The challenge: legacy systems limited real-time visibility across 300+ airlines

Panasonic Avionics has consistently been at the forefront of aviation innovation, delivering in-flight engagement services such as high-speed internet, seatback and personal-device entertainment, on-demand TV, and interactive maps. As the business grew, the company needed a single platform to replace legacy, siloed CRM and billing systems.

The solution: ServiceNow connects sales, service, and billing on a single AI-powered platform

ServiceNow CRM’s AI agents, data, and workflows connect Panasonic Avionics’ customer operations to drive better experiences while helping cut costs. ServiceNow Sales and Order Management for Telecommunications, including Logik.ai from ServiceNow’s configure-price-quote (CPQ) capabilities, replaces legacy systems to accelerate deal configuration and speed the sales process from opportunity to order fulfillment. Now Assist, ServiceNow's native AI experience, delivers AI-powered case resolution, proactive service recommendations, and self-service automation to help Panasonic Avionics address airline customer needs faster and improve operational efficiency.

Integrations with Aria Billing Cloud via the Aria Billing Studio for ServiceNow app, along with Tenon Marketing Automation, extend ServiceNow’s ability to provide complete lead-to-cash capabilities. By unifying pricing, billing, and marketing on the ServiceNow AI Platform, Panasonic Avionics gains a real-time, end-to-end view of customers and services. This enables faster sales response, streamlined service delivery, and AI-driven insights across the business.

Building on a long-standing partnership

In 2019 Panasonic Avionics implemented ServiceNow Customer Service Management to accelerate self-service, increase productivity, and speed up issue resolution. With the added CRM and Now Assist capabilities, ServiceNow has become the foundation of Panasonic Avionics’ enterprise platform, supporting the company across IT, HR, service, and engineering with plans to deliver additional AI-powered experiences.

Comments on the news:

“When you're supporting hundreds of airlines and thousands of aircraft, reliability and speed are mission-critical,” said Paul Fipps, president of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow. “By unifying sales, service, and billing on the ServiceNow AI Platform, Panasonic Avionics can move beyond visibility to action -- using AI to anticipate issues, guide decisions in real time, and automate work across operations.”

“Panasonic Avionics has been at the forefront of aviation innovation for more than 45 years,” said Kevin Abbott, head of Global IT at Panasonic Avionics. “Extending our relationship with ServiceNow allows us to elevate how we support our airline customers today, while building a flexible, scalable foundation that can evolve with the future of in-flight engagement.”

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

ServiceNow Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the partnership or delivering the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2026 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contacts

ServiceNow

Rachel Alvarez

press@servicenow.com