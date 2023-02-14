Palantir Reports Its First Quarter of Positive GAAP Net Income, GAAP EPS of $0.01 in Q4 2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“With this result, Palantir is profitable. This is a significant moment for us and our supporters,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies.

Q4 2022 Highlights

GAAP net income of $31 million This marks our first quarter of positive GAAP net income

GAAP earnings per share of $0.01

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.04

Total revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $509 million US revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $302 million

Commercial revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $215 million US commercial revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $77 million

Government revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $293 million US government revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $225 million

Customer count grew 55% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter US commercial customer count increased 79% year-over-year, from 80 customers in Q4 2021 to 143 customers in Q4 2022

Loss from operations of $(18) million, representing a margin of (4)%, up 1,000 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted income from operations of $114 million, representing a margin of 22%

Cash from operations of $79 million, representing a 15% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $76 million, representing a 15% margin

FY 2022 Highlights

Total revenue grew 24% year-over-year to $1.91 billion US revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $1.16 billion

Commercial revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $834 million US commercial revenue grew 67% year-over-year to $335 million

Government revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $1.07 billion US government revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $826 million

Loss from operations of $(161) million, representing a margin of (8)%, up 1,900 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted income from operations of $421 million, representing a margin of 22%

Cash from operations of $224 million, representing a 12% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $203 million, representing a 11% margin

Q4 and FY 2022 Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 Amount Amount Revenue $ 508,624 $ 1,905,871 Year-over-year growth 18 % 24 % Amount Margin Amount Margin Loss from Operations $ (17,826 ) (4 ) % $ (161,201 ) (8 ) % Adjusted Income from Operations $ 114,264 22 % $ 420,753 22 % Cash from Operations $ 78,763 15 % $ 223,737 12 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 75,763 15 % $ 203,015 11 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 30,878 $ (373,705 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 95,708 $ 135,376 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,637 24 % $ 443,275 23 % GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06

Outlook

For Q1 2023, we expect:

Revenue of between $503- $507 million.

Adjusted income from operations of $91 – $95 million.

For full year 2023, we expect:

Revenue of between $2,180 – $2,230 million.

Adjusted income from operations of $481 – $531 million.

GAAP net income.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s annual letter is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/2023-annual-letter.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantir-2022-q4. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy, and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, including special purpose acquisition companies and other privately-held or publicly-traded companies, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events and foreign currency fluctuations, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms easier to install and consume; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, foreign currency fluctuations, or rising inflation or interest rates in the U.S. and in other countries, on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; and any breach or access to customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release and our earnings webcast, total contract value (“TCV”) closed, remaining performance obligations, and total remaining deal value reflect the values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our government and commercial customers.

TCV closed includes existing contractual obligations and presumes the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts; however, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised.

Remaining performance obligations represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers – allowing us to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.

Total remaining deal value is the total remaining value of contracts and includes existing contractual obligations and unexercised contract options available to those customers. Total remaining deal value presumes the exercise of all contract options and no termination of contracts; however, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Total remaining deal value excludes all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income; and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 508,624 $ 432,867 $ 1,905,871 $ 1,541,889 Cost of revenue (1) 104,311 87,563 408,549 339,404 Gross profit 404,313 345,304 1,497,322 1,202,485 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 190,233 162,593 702,511 614,512 Research and development (1) 82,044 84,176 359,679 387,487 General and administrative (1) 149,862 157,478 596,333 611,532 Total operating expenses 422,139 404,247 1,658,523 1,613,531 Loss from operations (17,826 ) (58,943 ) (161,201 ) (411,046 ) Interest income 12,750 480 20,309 1,607 Interest expense (1,712 ) (601 ) (4,058 ) (3,640 ) Other income (expense), net 44,637 (64,118 ) (216,077 ) (75,415 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 37,849 (123,182 ) (361,027 ) (488,494 ) Provision for income taxes 4,360 33,006 10,067 31,885 Net income (loss) $ 33,489 $ (156,188 ) $ (371,094 ) $ (520,379 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,611 — 2,611 — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 30,878 $ (156,188 ) $ (373,705 ) $ (520,379 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,090,107 2,011,764 2,063,793 1,923,617 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,203,733 2,011,764 2,063,793 1,923,617

————— (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 10,648 $ 13,680 $ 44,061 $ 68,546 Sales and marketing 48,800 56,492 196,301 242,910 Research and development 16,875 27,322 93,871 150,298 General and administrative 53,075 69,413 230,565 316,461 Total stock-based compensation $ 129,398 $ 166,907 $ 564,798 $ 778,215

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,598,540 $ 2,290,674 Restricted cash 16,244 36,628 Accounts receivable, net 258,346 190,923 Marketable securities 35,135 234,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133,312 110,872 Total current assets 3,041,577 2,863,250 Property and equipment, net 69,170 31,304 Restricted cash, noncurrent 12,551 39,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,240 216,898 Other assets 137,701 96,386 Total assets $ 3,461,239 $ 3,247,450 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,788 $ 74,907 Accrued liabilities 172,715 155,806 Deferred revenue 183,350 227,816 Customer deposits 141,989 161,605 Operating lease liabilities 45,099 39,927 Total current liabilities 587,941 660,061 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 9,965 40,217 Customer deposits, noncurrent 3,936 33,699 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 204,305 220,146 Other noncurrent liabilities 12,655 2,297 Total liabilities 818,802 956,420 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,099 2,027 Additional paid-in capital 8,427,998 7,777,085 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,333 ) (2,349 ) Accumulated deficit (5,859,438 ) (5,485,733 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,565,326 2,291,030 Noncontrolling interests 77,111 — Total equity 2,642,437 2,291,030 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,461,239 $ 3,247,450

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (371,094 ) $ (520,379 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,522 14,897 Stock-based compensation 564,798 778,215 Deferred income taxes (174 ) 43,316 Non-cash operating lease expense 40,309 33,821 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 272,108 73,311 Gain from step acquisition (44,306 ) — Other operating activities 6,677 2,722 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (77,519 ) (35,237 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25,997 ) (10,929 ) Other assets 6,033 (3,345 ) Accounts payable (29,859 ) 57,767 Accrued liabilities 5,527 15,245 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent (61,154 ) 24,732 Customer deposits, current and noncurrent (49,471 ) (104,944 ) Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent (34,590 ) (32,156 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (73 ) (3,185 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 223,737 333,851 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (40,027 ) (12,627 ) Purchases of marketable securities (124,500 ) (308,315 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 52,319 851 Business combinations, net of cash acquired 66,708 — Purchases of alternative investments — (50,941 ) Purchases of privately-held securities — (23,009 ) Other investing activities 73 (3,871 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,427 ) (397,912 ) Financing activities Principal payments on borrowings — (200,000 ) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 86,089 507,455 Other financing activities (93 ) (708 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 85,996 306,747 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,885 ) (3,918 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 260,421 238,768 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 2,366,914 2,128,146 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 2,627,335 $ 2,366,914

Palantir Technologies Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended



December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (17,826 ) $ (58,943 ) $ (161,201 ) $ (411,046 ) Add: stock-based compensation 129,398 166,907 564,798 778,215 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 2,692 16,069 17,156 106,283 Adjusted income from operations $ 114,264 $ 124,033 $ 420,753 $ 473,452 Adjusted operating margin 22 % 29 % 22 % 31 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended



December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78,763 $ 93,427 $ 223,737 $ 333,851 Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 1,918 16,614 19,305 102,903 Less: purchases of property and equipment (4,918 ) (5,845 ) (40,027 ) (12,627 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 75,763 $ 104,196 $ 203,015 $ 424,127 Adjusted free cash flow margin 15 % 24 % 11 % 28 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended



December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ 33,489 $ (156,188 ) $ (371,094 ) $ (520,379 ) Less: interest income (12,750 ) (480 ) (20,309 ) (1,607 ) Add: interest expense 1,712 601 4,058 3,640 Add: other (income) expense, net (44,637 ) 64,118 216,077 75,415 Add: provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,360 33,006 10,067 31,885 Add: depreciation and amortization 7,373 3,840 22,522 14,897 Add: stock-based compensation 129,398 166,907 564,798 778,215 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 2,692 16,069 17,156 106,283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,637 $ 127,873 $ 443,275 $ 488,349 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24 % 30 % 23 % 32 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 30,878 $ (156,188 ) $ (373,705 ) $ (520,379 ) Add: stock-based compensation 129,398 166,907 564,798 778,215 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 2,692 16,069 17,156 106,283 Less: gain from step acquisition (44,306 ) — (44,306 ) — Add (Less): income tax effects and adjustments (1) (22,954 ) 18,609 (28,567 ) (56,037 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 95,708 $ 45,397 $ 135,376 $ 308,082 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 2,203,733 2,011,764 2,063,793 1,923,617 Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2) 2,203,733 2,324,113 2,223,522 2,323,236 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.13

