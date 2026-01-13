Paladin EnviroTech Acquires R&L Recycling B.V., Establishing European Platform for ITAD and Sustainable Materials Recovery

Expansion into Europe Uniquely Positions Paladin to Address Global Hyperscaler Demands

TAMPA, Fla. & HELMOND, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paladin EnviroTech (“Paladin”), a leading global provider of IT asset disposition (ITAD), electronics recycling, and critical material recovery solutions, today announced the acquisition of R&L Recycling B.V., a leading Netherlands-based recycler with more than 25 years of experience in sustainable materials recovery and ITAD services.

This transaction represents Paladin’s first acquisition in Europe and a major milestone in both the company’s international growth strategy, driven by increasing demand from global hyperscale and OEM customers for compliant, in-region ITAD and recycling solutions across Europe.

“Expanding into Europe has been a strategic priority for Paladin, and R&L Recycling is the ideal partner and platform to lead that expansion,” said Brian Diesselhorst, CEO of Paladin EnviroTech. “R&L brings decades of operational expertise, deep knowledge of EU compliance and transboundary regulations, and a customer-first mindset that aligns perfectly with our culture. This acquisition establishes a strong, strategically-located European foothold and is the first phase of Paladin’s expansion into Europe.”

Founded by CEO Raymond van Melis, R&L Recycling has earned a strong reputation across Europe for its disciplined operations, environmental stewardship, and long-standing customer relationships across the broader European recycling markets. With 129,000 square feet of operational space, the company’s location in the Netherlands provides a highly strategic gateway for serving customers throughout the European Union, particularly as regulatory requirements and sustainability expectations evolve.

“Paladin brings global scale, expertise, and a long-term commitment to environmental solutions that will allow R&L Recycling to grow faster while staying true to our long-term commitment to responsible recycling and resource recovery,” said Raymond van Melis, Founder and Owner of R&L Recycling B.V. “This partnership creates new opportunities for our employees, customers, and partners, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that has defined R&L from the beginning.”

Following the acquisition, R&L Recycling will continue to operate under its existing name, with its current management team remaining in place. Paladin plans to invest in R&L’s infrastructure, technology, and growth initiatives, while leveraging the business as a platform for future expansion across Europe.

The acquisition also supports Paladin’s broader strategy around sustainable materials and critical mineral recovery, including its rare-earth magnet recycling initiative, REcapture™.

“ReCapture™ reflects our commitment to building resilient, regional supply chains for critical materials,” said Diesselhorst. “As we expand into Europe with R&L Recycling, our focus is on supporting customers and economies locally—recovering and processing rare-earth materials within the regions where they are generated, and strengthening sustainability outcomes while meeting the growing demands of global OEMs and hyperscale customers.”

He continued: “Our global OEM and hyperscale customers have been asking how we plan to work beyond the United States as ITAD and rare-earth magnet recycling becomes a critical issue globally. Our acquisition answers their calls, kickstarts our European expansion, and aligns us with another like-minded organization like R&L.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about Paladin’s products and services, visit their website here.

About Paladin EnviroTech

Paladin EnviroTech was founded to deliver secure, transparent, and environmentally responsible IT asset management and recycling solutions on a global scale. Backed by industry veterans and SER Capital Partners, Paladin provides a full suite of services, including IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), end-of-life electronics recycling, and rare-earth magnet recovery. Paladin’s proprietary software platform enables customers to track, manage, and report on IT assets with confidence, maximizing value recovery while ensuring data security and regulatory compliance.

About R&L Recycling B.V.

R&L Recycling B.V. is a Helmond, Netherlands-based recycling company specializing in sustainable materials processing and recovery for over 25 years. R&L currently operates across Europe, providing compliance, logistics, recycling and ITAD solutions.

