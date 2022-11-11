<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PagerDuty to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on December 1, 2022
PagerDuty to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on December 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022, after market close on December 1, 2022. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the live video call will be available to the public on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://careers.pagerduty.com/ to learn more.

Contacts

Tony Righetti

investor@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty

