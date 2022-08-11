PagerDuty to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on September 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2023, ended July 31, 2022, after market close on September 1, 2022. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the live video call will be available to the public on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.

