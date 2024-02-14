Home Business Wire PagerDuty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results on...
PagerDuty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results on March 14, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024, after market close on March 14, 2024. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the live video call will be available to the public on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.


About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Incident Management, and Customer Service Operations into a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Debbie O’Brien

media@pagerduty.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Tony Righetti

investor@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty

