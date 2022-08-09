Home Business Wire PagerDuty to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10th, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, DocuSign, Doordash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.pagerduty.com/careers/ to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Tony Righetti

investor@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty

