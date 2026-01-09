PagerDuty to Present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 14, at 8:45am ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-powered platform that empowers business resilience and drives operational efficiency for enterprises. With generative AI and agentic AI capabilities tightly integrated into the platform, PagerDuty empowers teams to accelerate incident detection through resolution, anticipate issues, and drive continuous improvement across their digital operations. Trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 500, half of the Forbes AI 50, as well as approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100, PagerDuty is essential for delivering always-on digital experiences to modern businesses. Learn more and try it for free at www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-powered platform that automates and orchestrates the entire incident management lifecycle—from detection to resolution, providing resilience at scale. Designed for mission-critical operations, the platform empowers teams to identify and diagnose disruptions in real time, mobilize the right teams to quickly streamline workflows to solve digital issues before they become incidents. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is essential for delivering flawless, always-on digital experiences that organizations and consumers expect today.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Underwood

investor@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty