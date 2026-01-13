PagerDuty Appoints Chris Ferro as Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced that Chris Ferro has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer. Ferro will oversee all legal functions at PagerDuty, including corporate, compliance, employment and product matters, with a focus on advancing business objectives while mitigating legal and regulatory risk.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris as Chief Legal Officer,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO, PagerDuty. “Chris brings both legal and business leadership experience to PagerDuty, critical for us as we scale our AI-centric operations platform in Enterprise.”

Ferro joins PagerDuty with more than 25 years of leadership experience at Silicon Valley technology companies, including Flexport, Xoom, eBay and PayPal. He has also worked at prominent law firms Rosenman & Colin and Davis & Gilbert.

“Joining PagerDuty at such a pivotal moment is a tremendous opportunity,” said Chris Ferro, Chief Legal Officer at PagerDuty. “What drew me to PagerDuty is the unique culture and mission-critical platform that powers business resilience for customers worldwide. My goal is to partner closely with the business to drive results, while continuing to lead a high-performing legal team that operates as a strategic enabler and grows the business.”

He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Stanford University and his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Georgetown University Law Center.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-powered platform that empowers business resilience and drives operational efficiency for enterprises. With a generative AI and agentic AI capabilities tightly integrated in the platform, PagerDuty empowers teams to accelerate incident detection through resolution, anticipate issues, and drive continuous improvement across their digital operations. Trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 500, half the Forbes AI 50, and approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100, PagerDuty is essential for delivering always-on digital experiences to modern businesses. Learn more and try it for free at www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-powered platform that automates and orchestrates the entire incident management lifecycle—from detection to resolution, providing resilience at scale. Designed for mission-critical operations, the platform empowers teams to identify and diagnose disruptions in real time, mobilize the right teams to quickly streamline workflows to solve digital issues before they become incidents. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is essential for delivering flawless, always-on digital experiences that organizations and consumers expect today.

