Pagaya Files First Annual Report on Form 10-K

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (“Pagaya”, the “Company” or “we”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced that it filed its first annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

This filing is part of the Company’s previously announced set of initiatives to provide increased transparency of its business and performance to the U.S. investment community and attract institutional ownership of its stock, as well as increasing the likelihood of inclusion in major U.S. equity indices. Accordingly, the Company will be filing its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, the Company’s officers, directors, and 10% shareholders will now also begin reporting on Forms 3, 4, and 5, as applicable, including the Company’s recent Form 4 filings disclosing that its CEO, President, Chairman, Chief Development Officer, and other co-founders purchased approximately $2 million of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

“ With substantially all of Pagaya’s assets, revenues, operations and executive leadership team based in the U.S., filing on U.S domestic issuer forms is the next step to align our business to U.S. capital markets practices,” said Evangelos Perros, Chief Financial Officer of Pagaya. “ We believe filing a Form 10-K for 2023, even after satisfying annual filing requirements with our previous 20-F, provides investors and other stakeholders access to Pagaya’s SEC filings in a familiar format to form an informed and holistic view of our business.”

The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of Pagaya’s website at www.investor.pagaya.com under “SEC Filings.” Pagaya will disclose its first quarter 2024 results on May 9, 2024.

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

