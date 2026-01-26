Pagaya Expands Point-of-Sale Funding Platform with up to $720 Million Forward Flow Agreement with Sound Point Capital Management

Pagaya’s inaugural POS forward flow agreement underscores continued strong institutional demand for Pagaya’s POS assets

Pagaya continues to diversify its funding program with multi-billion-dollar forward flow capacity across Personal Loans, Auto Loans, and Point-of-Sale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pagaya Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: PGY) (“Pagaya” or “the Company”), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, today announced a new forward flow agreement with Sound Point Capital Management, LP (“Sound Point”), a leading global alternative credit manager with over $45 billion in assets under management, for the purchase of up to $720 million of point of sale (“POS”) loans sourced through Pagaya’s platform.

This agreement marks Pagaya’s first forward flow transaction for its POS program, reflecting a focus on scaling efficient, repeatable capital solutions with long-term institutional partners across its product portfolio. Following the successful launch of its AAA-rated POS revolving asset-backed securitization (ABS) shelf POSH, in May 2025, Pagaya has continued to diversify its funding to support the expansion of its rapidly-growing POS business, raising more than $3 billion in prospective funding capacity since launch.

“Pagaya has built a differentiated, institutional-grade platform for accessing consumer credit. We’re excited to partner with Pagaya to support the continued growth of its point-of-sale strategy, while offering our investors consistent exposure to short-duration assets with highly attractive risk-adjusted returns and durable income,” said Philip Bartow, Head of Specialty Finance and Fintech Lending & Portfolio Manager at Sound Point.

“We are proud to partner with Sound Point on our inaugural point-of-sale forward flow transaction,” said Sanjiv Das, President and Co-founder of Pagaya. “Together, we’re connecting capital with the responsible expansion of consumer credit opportunities - through a product that resonates and is in strong demand by institutional investors. This agreement is an important milestone as we continue to efficiently scale our point-of-sale business.”

Pagaya’s predictive AI-powered credit decisioning facilitates access to high-quality consumer credit assets across a growing list of 30+ lending partners in three core product verticals: personal loans, auto loans, and point-of-sale (POS). By complementing its public ABS program with private capital partnerships, Pagaya continues to build a resilient, multi-channel funding platform to support growth across its product offering.

Sound Point Capital Management is a diversified alternative asset management firm with an expertise in credit. Based in New York City, with offices in London, Greenwich, West Palm Beach, and San Francisco, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top‑tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms, and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending, and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages approximately $45 billion in assets and was founded by Stephen J. Ketchum, who is the controlling shareholder. Stone Point Capital LLC principals, a third-party permanent capital fund managed by the Dyal Capital division of Blue Owl Capital Inc., and Assured Guaranty U.S. Holdings Inc. are strategic investors in the firm. For more information, please visit www.soundpointcap.com.

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and an AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides consumer credit and other products for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

