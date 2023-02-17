<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Pactum Strengthens Executive Team, Adds Sarah Alper as Chief Financial Officer

New Leader Will Guide Pactum’s Financial Strategy Amid Period of Rapid Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pactum, the creator of AI and chat driven autonomous negotiations technology, today announced Sarah Alper has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Alper will be responsible for supporting Pactum’s global operations and delivering scalable processes to make finance function efficiently.

“We are thrilled to have Sarah Alper on board as CFO,” said Martin Rand, CEO and co-founder of Pactum. “As Pactum has grown in maturity, so has the importance of a financial strategy and function. Sarah is a seasoned financial leader and has a keen understanding of the best practices required to guide our organization through this period of rapid growth.”

Alper has over two decades of experience in both operating and strategic finance activities, including large scale financial transformation initiatives, IPO readiness, and mergers and acquisitions. She most recently served as the Vice President of Finance at UiPath, and previously held financial positions with Zeta Global, GE, and Pfizer. Alper is passionate about women’s empowerment and leadership and building diverse and inclusive company cultures.

“Pactum is embarking on a period of tremendous growth, and I’m thrilled to join this team at such an exciting time,” said Alper. “The company’s powerful AI, coupled with the current disruptions within the supply chain, continues to prove how valuable it is for enterprise companies to digitally engage suppliers, negotiate terms they otherwise cannot, and ultimately create savings to improve their bottom lines.”

Pactum’s AI-based negotiation technology creates a fast and responsive environment for businesses to digitally negotiate deals with thousands of suppliers simultaneously. By leveraging intelligent chatbots, businesses can generate mutually beneficial agreements in less time leading to both productivity gains and cost reductions. On average, Pactum’s counter-cyclical technology generates savings of 3% to 5% when fully deployed by large enterprise clients, creating hundreds of millions of dollars in unrealized savings.

To learn how Pactum helps global enterprises unlock value by digitizing contract negotiations on a massive scale, visit www.pactum.com.

About Pactum

Pactum helps large enterprises to digitally conduct personalized commercial negotiations on a massive scale. Pactum works with $5B+ revenue companies, including many top Fortune 500 organizations such as Walmart and Maersk. The company is based in Mountain View with engineering and operations in Estonia. Learn more at www.pactum.com.

