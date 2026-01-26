Pacifico Energy Secures 7.65 GW Power Generation Permit for GW Ranch Project

GW Ranch is the largest permitted data center campus in the United States of America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacifico Energy today announced a major advancement of its GW Ranch project, a private-grid power generation campus in West Texas purpose-built for hyperscale data centers and the next wave of AI innovation. GW Ranch has received its Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) air permit for 7.65 GW of gas-fired power generation, the largest permit granted in the United States of America. Securing the TCEQ air permit authorizes construction and operation under state and federal air-quality requirements. This approval validates Pacifico's emissions-control strategy and advances a key regulatory milestone on the path to commercial operation.

With major permitting now complete, GW Ranch is a partner-ready energy platform, built to support multi-phase, hyperscale demand with regulatory certainty and operational flexibility. This marks a major regulatory milestone for one of the nation’s most significant energy projects.

“We’re really excited to reach this precedent-setting milestone at GW Ranch,” said Nate Franklin, CEO of Pacifico Energy Group. “As Texas solidifies its role as a leading market for data center expansion, this 7.65 GW TCEQ air permit underscores our ability to deliver the scale, speed, and regulatory certainty that hyperscale and other large-load customers require.”

As electricity prices rise nationwide and large data center loads place growing pressure on regional grids, Pacifico’s development philosophy is intentionally designed to protect ratepayers. Utilizing a private-grid that combines natural gas turbines, solar, and battery storage, GW Ranch enables rapid AI and digital infrastructure growth without impacting the electricity grid or increasing energy costs for Texans.

“Receiving TCEQ approval for the largest power project in the United States is a defining milestone for GW Ranch, and clears a critical path for delivering power at a scale the market urgently needs,” said Constantyn Gieskes, Vice President of Project Development at Pacifico Energy. “With all site delineations complete, permits in-hand, and turbines secured, GW Ranch will provide customers with power in the first half of 2027 with a guaranteed pathway to scale to over 5 GW.”

GW Ranch is now the largest fully permitted power-for-AI data center campus in the U.S. With strong local support and a focus on sustainable development, GW Ranch will drive economic growth, support local industries, and help the U.S. maintain its position as a world leader in AI innovation.

Project Highlights:

Total Gross Capacity: 7.65 GW (Gas) + 1.8 GW (Battery Energy Storage) + 750 MWac (Solar)

7.65 GW (Gas) + 1.8 GW (Battery Energy Storage) + 750 MWac (Solar) Location: Pecos County, Texas

Pecos County, Texas Availability : >99.99%

>99.99% Acreage: 8,000+ build-ready with space for future expansion

8,000+ build-ready with space for future expansion Gas Supply: Multiple laterals, including a 15-mile 1 BCF/d direct pipeline to Waha for unmatched gas supply optionality

Multiple laterals, including a 15-mile 1 BCF/d direct pipeline to Waha for unmatched gas supply optionality Phase 1 Gross Capacity: 1 GW

1 GW Phase 1 First Power: H1-2027

For more information, please visit: https://www.pacificoenergy.com/gw-ranch.

About Pacifico Energy

Pacifico Energy (Pacifico) is a forward-looking American energy infrastructure firm that delivers customized energy solutions to companies and communities. Founded in 2009, Pacifico has developed, owned, and operated more than 1,750 MW of utility-scale, distributed, and prime generation power projects. Headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California, with offices in Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, Pacifico is advancing its 10 GW development pipeline. In the U.S., Pacifico is developing 8,000 MW of private grid projects supporting AI-Infrastructure or datacenter needs, in addition to an existing C&I portfolio. In the Asia-Pacific region, Pacifico is progressing with wind, solar, and battery energy projects. (www.pacificoenergy.com)

Media Contact:

media@pacificoenergy.com