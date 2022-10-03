Pacific Telecommunications Council Appoints Brian Moon as New CEO

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO—Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) announces the appointment of Brian Moon as CEO of the organization, effective 1 October 2022, following a global search process.





Brian held a variety of roles over a span of 15 years at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Prior to joining PTC, he was the vice president of sales and business development at CTA, where he led the sales and business development team for CTA and CES, driving growth and industry engagement for the world’s most influential technology event. Previously he was vice president of international sales from 2014 to 2020 and national accounts manager from 2003 to 2009.

“The leadership team at PTC is delighted to welcome Brian Moon to the role of CEO at PTC, following Sharon Nakama’s retirement,” said PTC President and Board of Governors Chair Sean Bergin. “Brian’s extensive management experience coupled with strong business development skills, will help PTC strengthen its membership value proposition, further drive sponsor partnerships, and extend PTC’s strategic alliances and vision in line with our core mission as a membership-based organization.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at PTC and even happier to lead the organization and industry through its next phase of growth – as the reliance and continued advancements in information and communications technology will create new opportunities for innovation and partnerships,” said Brian Moon, PTC CEO.

In addition to his two tenures at CTA, Brian was also vice president of sales, convention and allied membership with the National Restaurant Association, and manager of industry relations and exhibits at the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses.

Brian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional and Technical Communication with a concentration in Marketing from Rochester Institute of Technology. He is a member of the International Association of Exhibition and Events (IAEE) and is certified in exhibition management (CEM).

ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. Alongside technology interests, the PTC fosters academic, developmental, regulatory, and legal perspectives. PTC organizes the Pacific-Rim’s premier telecom conference, exhibitions, and other forums to promote the open exchange of information, ideas, and views in the context of the commercial, social, economic, and other development needs in the regions it serves and beyond.

