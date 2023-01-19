<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Pacific Telecommunications Council Announces Its PTC Awards 2023 Recipients

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awardrecipients–Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) celebrated outstanding achievements in the information and communication technologies (ICT) industry, to improve the ability of people and firms in the Pacific region, at last night’s PTC Awards 2023 event, which was held during PTC’23 in Honolulu, Hawaii.


“Now in its fifth year, the PTC Awards program continues to excel from the number of entries received to the high caliber work being done in the industry,” commented Joe Weinman, founder and principal, XFORMA LLC and chair of the PTC Awards 2023 Committee. “It was incredible to celebrate the individual and organizational achievements and particularly those that support the non-profit mission of PTC, to advance the ethical development and use of ICT for collaboration, knowledge, and outreach.”

The PTC Awards 2023 recipients are:

Networking and Network-Centric Solutions Awards

Outstanding Satellite or Submarine Company: Southern Cross Cable Network

Outstanding Wireline and/or Wireless Company: TELUS

Outstanding Applications Company: Swarmio Media

Outstanding Cloud/Edge Company: AWS

Outstanding Data Center/Colo/Interconnection Company: Equinix

Outstanding Innovation or Transformation: CITIC Telecom CPC

Outstanding Start-up: AdaniConneX

PTC Vision and Mission Award

Outstanding Support for PTC’s Vision and Mission Award: Pacific Dataport

Leadership Awards

Outstanding C-level Executive: Joe Zhu, CEO, Zenlayer

Outstanding Female Executive: Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt

Outstanding Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, EdgeConneX

Outstanding Up-and-Coming Leader: Nicky Peshwani, Vice President, Bankai Group

In addition, William “Bill” Barney, chairman of Asian Century Equity, received the Richard J. Barber PTC Distinguished Service Award for his exceptional service to PTC for more than 25 years.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. PTC’s Annual Conference, held each January in Honolulu, is the Pacific Rim’s premier telecommunications event and serves as the strategic springboard for the global communications industry.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Nicole Fuertes

Marketing & Communication Director

Jason O’Rourke

Marketing Manager

Pacific Telecommunications Council

marketing@ptc.org
1.808.941.3789

