Pacific Telecommunications Council Announces Its PTC Awards 2023 Recipients

“Now in its fifth year, the PTC Awards program continues to excel from the number of entries received to the high caliber work being done in the industry,” commented Joe Weinman, founder and principal, XFORMA LLC and chair of the PTC Awards 2023 Committee. “It was incredible to celebrate the individual and organizational achievements and particularly those that support the non-profit mission of PTC, to advance the ethical development and use of ICT for collaboration, knowledge, and outreach.”

The PTC Awards 2023 recipients are:

Networking and Network-Centric Solutions Awards

Outstanding Satellite or Submarine Company: Southern Cross Cable Network



Outstanding Wireline and/or Wireless Company: TELUS



Outstanding Applications Company: Swarmio Media



Outstanding Cloud/Edge Company: AWS



Outstanding Data Center/Colo/Interconnection Company: Equinix



Outstanding Innovation or Transformation: CITIC Telecom CPC



Outstanding Start-up: AdaniConneX

PTC Vision and Mission Award

Outstanding Support for PTC’s Vision and Mission Award: Pacific Dataport

Leadership Awards

Outstanding C-level Executive: Joe Zhu, CEO, Zenlayer



Outstanding Female Executive: Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt



Outstanding Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, EdgeConneX



Outstanding Up-and-Coming Leader: Nicky Peshwani, Vice President, Bankai Group

In addition, William “Bill” Barney, chairman of Asian Century Equity, received the Richard J. Barber PTC Distinguished Service Award for his exceptional service to PTC for more than 25 years.

