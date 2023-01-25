OWL™ Services Receives Award for Deployment Excellence from EVgo as Part of the Connect the Watts™ National EV Charging Recognition Program

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWL Services™, a premier sales, installation, program management, compliance, and service partner to industrial, commercial fleet, and electrical vehicle charging and fueling companies, today announced that it is a proud recipient of an award for Deployment Excellence from EVgo in the first-ever class of awardees in the National EV Charging Recognition Program. OWL has been recognized as an ‘EV Charging Hero’ for the category of Contractors and Design/Build Partners.

The National EV Charging Recognition Program, presented by Connect the Watts, celebrates leaders in the EV charging ecosystem for their work and achievements in driving the electrification of transportation. The program recognizes ‘EV Charging Heroes’ across the different sectors that work alongside EV charging companies to develop charging infrastructure, including site hosts, utilities, local and state governments, engineers, contractors, and equipment vendors.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law, the development of a nationwide EV charging network has more momentum than ever. EVgo recognizes that turning this momentum into results will require key players throughout the charging ecosystem to rise to the occasion,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “EVgo created the National EV Charging Recognition Program to honor trailblazers in the EV charging industry and inspire others to join our efforts to accelerate the deployment of fast charging infrastructure.”

“We are thrilled to receive this award from a partner like EVgo,” said Greg Ergenbright, CEO OWL Services. “EVgo’s National EV Charging Recognition Program embodies our commitment to enabling the energy transition in America. As the leading turnkey services company to EV charging and fueling companies, we are deeply committed to keeping people powered up and on the go in a reliable and sustainable way. We sincerely thank EVgo for this honor and look forward to working with others in the Connect the Watts community to make even more progress in transportation electrification.”

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates.

As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About OWL Services

Headquartered in the Metro Detroit area with over 21 offices and 1,400 field service professionals, OWL Services™ is the premier sales, installation, program management, compliance and service provider to industrial, commercial fleet, and electrical vehicle charging and fueling companies across North America.

OWL Services was created by combining the long-standing industry expertise of Oscar W. Larson Company, WildcoPES, CBE, Crompco, e-Structure Solutions, Great Dane Petroleum, and JBI Electrical Systems.

Learn more at owlservices.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Audra Hession



EVP Marketing & Communications



OWL Services



(E) audra.hession@owlservices.com

(M) +1 203 918 5987