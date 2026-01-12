Owkin Advances Frontier Model Development for Biological Artificial Super Intelligence, Accelerated by NVIDIA

Collaboration Leverages NVIDIA's Open Models, AI Infrastructure and Expertise to Build Next-Generation Biological Reasoning Models for Drug Development

SAN FRANCISCO & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, an AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance OwkinZero, Owkin's biological large reasoning model. The collaboration will leverage NVIDIA's advanced AI computing ecosystem, including the Nemotron family of open models and the NVIDIA NeMo framework to improve the performance, scalability, guardrails, and robustness of Owkin's biological reasoning capabilities to accelerate future breakthroughs in drug discovery and development.

This marks Owkin's first collaboration with NVIDIA and represents a significant milestone in building the agentic infrastructure necessary for achieving Biological Artificial Super Intelligence (BASI). The work brings together Owkin's expertise in biological AI and access to proprietary multimodal patient data with NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing, open models, and AI infrastructure. The new OwkinZero model leverages the NVIDIA NeMo RL, an open library part of the NVIDIA NeMo Framework for reinforcement learning that improves model customization and performance at scale. It will power the next generation of Owkin's agentic AI capabilities, available through Owkin’s interoperable agentic infrastructure, Owkin K, for biopharma and Owkin’s internal AI Scientist that will automate the discovery of new cures and diagnostics.

"Building the first Biological Artificial Super Intelligence requires not just powerful models, but the right agentic infrastructure and toolkits to scale them," said Thomas Clozel, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Owkin. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA represents a crucial step in developing the intelligent infrastructure for biology. By combining NVIDIA's world-class AI ecosystem with our domain-specific biological reasoning capabilities and multimodal patient data, we'll be able to create AI agents that can truly understand and reason about the complexity of biology at a scale that was previously impossible."

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing AI-driven biological research and delivering technologies that can accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical success rates, and ultimately deliver better treatments to patients faster.

About Owkin

Owkin is an AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology. It is building the first Biological Artificial Super Intelligence (BASI) by combining powerful biological large language models, multimodal patient data, and agentic software. At the heart of this system is Owkin K, an AI copilot, powered by OwkinZero, its new LLM fine-tuned on biological reasoning used by researchers, clinicians, and drug developers to better understand biology, validate scientific hypotheses, and deliver diagnostics and therapies faster.

