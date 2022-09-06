OWC Acquires Apple Trade-in Company SellYourMac.com

OWC and SellYourMac the perfect pairing of two giants in the Apple Trade-in world

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment for over 30 years, today announced the acquisition of SellYourMac.com, the world’s most trusted and highest ranked Apple® trade-in company.

SellYourMac.com has been a leader in Apple trade-ins since its inception in 2009, and offers a fast, safe, and easy way for Apple users to cash in used Apple devices. The combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace helps establish OWC as the #1 place for Apple users worldwide to trade in their Apple devices.

“Being a part of the OWC family helps us work towards achieving our vision of being the #1 most trusted and known Apple trade in company in the world,” said Brian Burke, Chief Mac Man at SellYourMac.com. “I’ve long admired OWC as a growing and successful company within the Apple ecosystem and we are beyond excited to take SellYourMac.com onward and upwards together as part of OWC.”

“This is a win for everyone. I am excited to welcome a great team to OWC as we incorporate their amazing, easy to use, SellYourMac.com trade-in website and technology. More Macs, iPhones, and iPads find continuing purpose with their next owner and a fair trade-in from their present,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder/CEO of OWC. “Our Apple Refurbishments division is now even better for all of our customers’ buy and trade-in/sell needs.”

About SellYourMac.com

SellYourMac.com (SYM) is the world’s most trusted and highest independently rated Apple trade-in company. SYM has been recognized as an INC 5000 winner four times and continues to grow in the Apple trade in ecosystem. SYM buys and sells the complete lineup of Apple devices, delighting our customers with a fast, safe, and easy trade-in service.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

Follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

© 2022 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks may be their respective owners’ trademark or registered trademark property.

Contacts

pr@owcdigital.com