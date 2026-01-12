OutSystems Welcomes SaaS Veteran Fay Sien Goon as Chief Financial Officer

Former AppFolio CFO and ServiceNow executive joins leading AI development platform to drive global financial strategy and operational excellence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, a leading AI development platform, today announced the appointment of Fay Sien Goon as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Goon will oversee the company’s global financial operations, planning, and strategy as OutSystems continues to grow its market leadership and accelerate innovation in AI apps and agents.

“Fay Sien is a world-class financial leader with an incredible depth of experience in scaling some of the most successful companies in the software industry,” said Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems. “Her expertise in navigating complex, high-growth environments and her strategic approach to financial operations will be invaluable as we continue to empower organizations with a unified, agile, and enterprise-proven AI development platform. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

A seasoned finance leader with over 20 years of experience in the SaaS and enterprise software industries, Goon has a proven track record of accelerating growth within technology organizations and driving disciplined financial performance. Goon joins OutSystems from AppFolio, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to AppFolio, Goon spent nearly a decade at ServiceNow during its most transformative years. As Chief Accounting Officer, she led global accounting and finance functions as the company achieved significant financial milestones.

“OutSystems is at the forefront of a massive shift in how software is created, particularly as AI transforms the development lifecycle,” said Goon, CFO at OutSystems. “I am honored to join a company with such a strong and trusted foundation, a visionary leadership team, and a clear mission to help customers embrace an agentic future.”

