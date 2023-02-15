Outrigger Hospitality Group Selects Solonis to Streamline Property Operations

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Scalable, cloud-based platform with global footprint arms 16 Hawaii Vacation Condo properties with unparalleled data, seamless integrations and secure guest experiences

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solonis, a leading provider of modern property management solutions, today announced a partnership with Outrigger Hospitality Group, a Honolulu-based barefoot-luxury brand and management company that owns/operates resorts, hotels and condominiums. Outrigger has selected Solonis to deliver its property management system and guest engagement technologies to its portfolio of 16 Hawaii Vacation Condo properties across Hawaii.

For 75 years, Outrigger has charted a journey of discovery. Its global footprint includes premier beach resort and hotel properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean, including destinations in Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. In addition to its authentic guest experiences, Outrigger Hospitality Group has long been known as an innovator in tourism development. Solonis mirrors this mission of innovation and will now equip Outrigger’s Hawaii Vacation Condos with tailored solutions that meet unique operational requirements, enhance guest experiences and streamline front office and housekeeping efficiencies.

“We appreciate Solonis’ thoughtful approach towards innovation and are pleased to partner with them to provide our condo owners and guests with new efficiency and operational visibility while maintaining the personal touch that Outrigger is known for,” said Carly Clement, VP Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger.

Through this partnership, Outrigger will gain access to Solonis’ robust reporting functionality, guest and owner portals, revenue management tools and flagship property management system. Solonis will also deliver several custom development items and manage the full onsite implementation.

“Outrigger came to us with a desire for a scalable, flexible solution fit for modern hospitality,” stated Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer at Solonis. “Solonis is unique because we approach property management from all angles. We bring business intelligence, reporting and flexible guest experiences to the forefront and have the global experience and in-depth knowledge to back it up from a support perspective. Outrigger’s resorts are already paradise on earth, but we’re eager to elevate those properties further and make an impactful difference for the guests that visit.”

About Solonis

Solonis is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and corporate housing. Its ease of use, streamlined onboarding, and 24/7 support make it the preferred PMS solution. Headquartered in San Diego, Solonis is the vision of hospitality experts and technologists who believe it is time for a new era of property management. For more information, visit solonis.com.

About Outrigger Hospitality Group

For 75 years, Outrigger has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to “Come Be Here’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Outrigger’s multi-branded portfolio includes Outrigger® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger®, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®, Best Western® and Hilton Grand Vacations®. Find out more at Outrigger.com or visit @OutriggerResorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

