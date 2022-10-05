Outlook on the Case Management Software Global Market to 2027 – by Function, Industry, Deployment and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Case Management Software Market Intelligence Report – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Case Management Software Market is projected to reach USD 12,828.86 million by 2027 from USD 5,591.57 million in 2021, at a CAGR 14.84% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Case Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 2,280.19 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,598.35 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.69% to reach USD 5,192.17 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Case Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,499.94 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,734.81 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% to reach USD 3,516.48 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Case Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,811.44 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,063.03 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% to reach USD 4,120.21 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on case management software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group’s economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players’ strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the case management software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Function:
- Fraud Detection & Anti-Money Laundering
- Incident Management
- Investigation Management
- Legal Workflow Management
- Service Request
Industry:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive & Transportation
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Building, Construction & Real Estate
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Education
- Energy & Utilities
- Government & Public Sector
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Information Technology
- Manufacturing
- Media & Entertainment
- Telecommunication
- Travel & Hospitality
Deployment:
- On-Cloud
- On-Premises
Region:
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- AbacusNext
- Actionstep
- AINS, Inc.
- Appian Corporation
- Assembly Legal
- Clio
- Coyote Analytics, LLC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Kofax Inc.
- MyCase
- Newgen Software Technologies Limited
- Omnizant, LLC
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Pulpstream
- RELX Group PLC
- Smokeball, Inc.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc.
