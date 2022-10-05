Outlook on the Case Management Software Global Market to 2027 – by Function, Industry, Deployment and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Case Management Software Market Intelligence Report – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Case Management Software Market is projected to reach USD 12,828.86 million by 2027 from USD 5,591.57 million in 2021, at a CAGR 14.84% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Case Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 2,280.19 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,598.35 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.69% to reach USD 5,192.17 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Case Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,499.94 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,734.81 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% to reach USD 3,516.48 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Case Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,811.44 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,063.03 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% to reach USD 4,120.21 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on case management software identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group’s economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players’ strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the case management software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Function:

Fraud Detection & Anti-Money Laundering

Incident Management

Investigation Management

Legal Workflow Management

Management Service Request

Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Building, Construction & Real Estate

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Deployment:

On- Cloud

On-Premises

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

AbacusNext

Actionstep

AINS, Inc.

Appian Corporation

Assembly Legal

Clio

Coyote Analytics, LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Kofax Inc.

MyCase

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Omnizant, LLC

Pegasystems Inc.

Pulpstream

RELX Group PLC

Smokeball, Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

