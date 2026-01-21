Outcome Capital Expands Pharmacy and Related Services Board to Enhance Strategic Advisory Capabilities and Drive Value Creation

Adds differentiated, domain-specific expertise to help pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations and related service providers navigate rapid industry change

Enhances Outcome’s ability to support founders, management teams, sponsors and boards in driving strategic growth and value creation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outcome Capital, LLC, a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm, today announced the expansion of its Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board. The expansion brings together seasoned operators and strategic leaders with deep, complementary expertise across the entire system of medication access, delivery, contracting, payment and support from manufacturers through intermediaries and the point of care across a highly interconnected and evolving environment.

“The pharmacy and related service ecosystem is undergoing structural change at every level,” said Charles H. Simmons, Managing Director at Outcome Capital and Chairman of the Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board. “All of our members are widely respected and bring complementary depth and specificity. This enables us to deliver highly targeted, insight-driven advice that directly supports strategic decision-making, capital formation, and transaction execution for our clients.”

Last year, Outcome Capital launched its Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board. The expansion further strengthens Outcome Capital’s ability to support founders, management teams, sponsors, and boards as they navigate growth, partnership development, and merger and acquisition activity. The newly added members of the Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board are Jay Patel, Tim Kane, and Dhiren Patel, joining Thom Stambaugh.

Jay Patel, PharmD, MBA is a healthcare growth executive and operator with extensive experience building and scaling revenue-generating offerings across pharmacy benefits, digital health, and clinical services. He brings a strong track record of translating complex healthcare challenges into scalable, commercially successful products, with particular expertise in navigating regulated markets, improving unit economics, and driving sustained adoption. Jay’s perspectives are especially relevant to companies seeking to commercialize new service models, strengthen payer alignment, or prepare for strategic partnerships.

Tim Kane brings deep expertise across the pharmaceutical and specialty pharmacy value chain, with a focus on formulary strategy, net cost management, medical reimbursement, and supply chain dynamics. He offers a unique perspective on the financial and operational realities of moving therapies from manufacturers to patients, particularly within specialty managed care environments. His experience provides critical insight into pricing strategy, reimbursement risk, margin sustainability, and value positioning across complex stakeholder ecosystems.

Dhiren Patel, PharmD is a healthcare executive and pharmacist with extensive experience advising and partnering with healthcare services and life sciences organizations on growth strategy, operating model design, and value creation. His work spans patient support programs, access and adherence platforms, specialty care services, and technology-enabled care models that support both manufacturers and service providers. Dhiren brings deep insight into patient engagement strategies and life sciences partnerships, particularly in high-growth, highly regulated environments where execution, scalability, and measurable outcomes are essential.

“The expansion of this Advisory Board meaningfully enhances our ability to serve companies operating at the intersection of pharmacy services, technology, and healthcare delivery,” said Oded Ben-Joseph, PhD, MBA, Managing Partner at Outcome Capital. “This sector is experiencing profound change driven by consolidation, new care models, evolving reimbursement structures, and accelerating technology adoption. Our differentiated model combines strategic insight and operational realism to help clients anticipate market shifts, position their businesses effectively, and execute transactions that drive durable value creation.”

The expanded Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board supports Outcome Capital’s strategy-led execution model, which integrates sector-specific insight with investment banking rigor to help clients pursue growth, improve strategic positioning, and navigate complex financial and corporate decisions.

About Outcome Capital

Outcome Capital is a highly specialized life sciences and healthcare advisory and investment banking firm providing innovative companies with a value-added, market-aligned approach to mergers and acquisitions, partnering, and corporate finance. The firm leverages its strategy-led execution model to help management teams, boards, and investors navigate financial and corporate markets and implement the optimal path for success. Outcome Capital’s team includes former CEOs, operating executives, venture capitalists, scientists, clinicians, and commercialization leaders, all focused on driving successful outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

About the Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board

The Pharmacy and Related Services Advisory Board will focus on key market dynamics reshaping the pharmacy sector, including the shift of pharmaceutical companies toward direct-to-consumer models, the evolving needs of specialty and long-term care pharmacies, and the growing impact of technology, digital health, and artificial intelligence on care delivery and access. The Advisory Board will bring together industry leaders with deep operational and policy experience to help our clients anticipate disruption, capitalize on innovation, and achieve strategic advantage.

Outcome Capital – Media

Michelle Linn

Linnden Communications

michelle@linndencom.com

Outcome Capital

Steve Holstein

SHolstein@outcomecapital.com