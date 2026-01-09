Ouster Announces Participation in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OUST--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure sectors, today announced that Ouster management will participate in the upcoming investor event:

Event: 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Virtual) Date: January 15, 2026 Presentation: 3:45 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. ET Participants: Angus Pacala, CEO, Ken Gianella, CFO, and Chen Geng, SVP, Strategic Finance & Treasurer

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at Needham or email Ouster investor relations at investors@ouster.io.

A live webcast of the presentation is accessible by registering here or on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.ouster.com/.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure sectors. Ouster’s technology delivers performance, reliability, and affordability to accelerate the adoption of autonomous systems at scale and drive meaningful improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

