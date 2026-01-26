Ouster Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q4 2025 Results on March 2, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OUST--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure sectors, announced today that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 after the market closes on Monday, March 2, 2026 and host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the webcast can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvxarmrm. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days after the conference call on Ouster’s investor website at https://investors.ouster.com/.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure sectors. Ouster’s technology delivers performance, reliability, and affordability to accelerate the adoption of autonomous systems at scale and drive meaningful improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

