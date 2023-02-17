OUPES Mega 5 Home Backup Power Station Officially Launched with 38% off Super Early Bird Perk on Indiegogo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OUPES, an innovative pioneer in the renewable energy industry, just launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for its latest product Mega 5, a home backup power station specifically for power outages, off-grid life, and commercial use, on 16th February.

Home Power Backup Mega 5

This power station with 4000W rated power (7000W surge) comes with a huge battery capacity of 5040Wh, which is expandable up to 10,080Wh by connecting with an extra battery, the B5, launched at the same time with Mega 5. Two units can be combined to generate a massive output power when integrated into the home grid, making it a reliable home backup for unexpected blackouts.

Rated 4000Watt AC output, surge 7000Watt

Blazing Fast Charging: Recharge via solar and AC power simultaneously, the OUPES Mega 5 can be fully recharged in just 1.5 hours.

Size & Weight: Weighted around 110lb, it can be moved around easily with the help of the pull rod and 4 smooth-rolling wheels.

24/7 Seamless UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply), which can be integrated into the home circuit seamlessly and run appliances during power outages for days.

APP Smart Control: Remotely monitor and control the power usage or get the power station preset and save electricity bill.

Stretch Goals & Gifts

There are three stretch goals of this crowdfunding and in the meantime, when the funding reaches the following values, backers will get some gifts for free.

$1 million: Big Carrying Bag ( 14.9”L x 10.2”W x 14.2”H )



$2 million: 1-year extended warranty (3 years in total)



$3 million: 2-year extended warranty (4 years in total)

Pricing & Shipping Status

OUPES revealed the crowdfunding price today, which is tiered and will be adjusted over time. The perks of the OUPES Mega 5 power station Indiegogo campaign are as follows:

Super early bird price: $3099 (38% off, first 48 hours only)



Early bird price: $3299 (34% off, first 2 weeks only)



Crowdfunding price: $3399 ( 32% off, before March 30, 2023)

For more discount information, please go to Indiegogo to learn more.

According to OUPES sources, 95% of backers are expected to receive the product by July of this year. To contribute to their event, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/oupes-mega-5-the-4000w-home-backup-power-station/x/31165653#/

