Otus Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence “Best of 2022” for Primary and Secondary Education

The annual award recognizes edtech solutions that excel at helping to aid educators, students and teachers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Edtech—Otus, a leader in K-12 student-growth data solutions, announced today that it won this year’s Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 in both the Primary and Secondary Education categories. The awards recognize the best products in the education technology industry, highlighting those that help aid education professionals, students and/or teachers. Otus was judged based on its feature set, innovation, perceived value, and ease of use, following which it was deemed to be a standout within the sector and selected as a winner.

Since its launch in 2016, Otus has been used by educators to optimize learning and maximize student growth for over 1 million students nationwide. The all-in-one platform saves educators time by integrating traditional and standards-based grading, assessment, progress monitoring, data-informed instruction, and more.

“Otus is passionate about innovating student-data technology for K-12 educators nationwide and proud to be recognized for the solutions we provide,” said Chris Hull, president and co-founder of Otus. “As a company largely comprised of former educators, we know what it’s like to be overwhelmed by disconnected edtech tools and scattered data. Our mission is to fix this problem, and I think this award signifies that we’re doing just that.”

Tech & Learning has recognized the best in educational technology through its annual awards for over 30 years. According to the awards’ editorial team, “each year, the Awards of Excellence grow to include a more diverse range of products and companies. With this being the case, judging and finding our winners becomes a tougher decision with each award. All of our judging is performed by industry experts, meaning those who have impressed and won the award should be truly proud of their achievement. Well done from all of Tech & Learning.”

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

