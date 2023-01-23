Otus Wins District Administration’s ‘Top Ed Tech Product of 2023’ Award

The prestigious accolade recognizes ed tech leader Otus’ breaking of new ground in the K-12 student data landscape

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EdTechChat—Otus, a leader in K-12 student-growth ed tech, announced today that it received District Administration’s (DA) “Top Ed Tech Products of the Year Award” for the Management Systems Technology category. The annual award spotlights the most innovative new solutions on the market that are helping district leaders meet the ever-evolving technology needs of their schools. Submissions were judged on their innovation in the ed tech space, with particular attention to how the tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise.

Since its launch in 2016, Otus has been used by educators to optimize learning and help accelerate student growth for over 1 million students at more than 2,500 schools in 200 districts nationwide. The all-in-one platform saves educators time by integrating traditional and standards-based grading, assessment, progress monitoring, data-informed instruction, and more. This award signifies Otus’ continued commitment to users and developing its product to meet educators’ ever-evolving needs.

“Otus is honored to be recognized by District Administration as a top all-in-one solution for K-12 educators nationwide,” said Chris Hull, president and co-founder of Otus. “As a company made up of former educators, we pride ourselves on listening to users and letting their valuable feedback drive our product development. We have big things in store for 2023, and receiving this award is the perfect way to kick things off. Our team couldn’t be more excited.”

The Otus team will attend the 2023 Future of Ed Tech Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana later this month where they will accept the award. Chris Hull will also lead a session, “Measure Learning and Track Progress with Otus Gradebook and Assessments,” at the conference on Wednesday, January 25 at 1:15 PM in the Tech Discovery Theater.

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at Otus.com.

Contacts

Mike Peterson, Otus Director of Marketing



mike.peterson@otus.com