OTTO Motors Executive to Discuss the Future of Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated guided vehicles have served the industrial world well for decades. Repeatedly and reliably executing the same material handling tasks, AGVs provide the safety, reliability, and business continuity human material handlers cannot. However, in the last few years, AMRs have started displacing AGVs due to their dynamic decision making, creating a system that is as safe as an AGV, but as flexible as a human driver. Manufacturing and warehousing decision makers are now faced with a difficult choice: simplicity and predictability or intelligence and flexibility? This talk asks, “Why not both?”