OTTO Motors Executive to Discuss the Future of Autonomous Mobile Robots

Mauser Packaging Solutions Case Study Debut at Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference
KITCHENER, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMR–OTTO Motors:
When:
Monday, October 10, 2022
2:15 p.m. ET
Where:
Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference
Hynes Convention Center
900 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
OTTO Motors, Booth #1211
What:
The Best of Both Worlds: The Future of AGVs and AMRs
David Northup, Director of Product Management
Automated guided vehicles have served the industrial world well for decades. Repeatedly and reliably executing the same material handling tasks, AGVs provide the safety, reliability, and business continuity human material handlers cannot. However, in the last few years, AMRs have started displacing AGVs due to their dynamic decision making, creating a system that is as safe as an AGV, but as flexible as a human driver. Manufacturing and warehousing decision makers are now faced with a difficult choice: simplicity and predictability or intelligence and flexibility? This talk asks, “Why not both?”
In addition, OTTO Motors will be highlighting their deployment at customer Mauser Packaging Solutions. Mauser has expanded their AMR deployment to a second facility and through OTTO have increased uptime and enhanced throughput by six hundred percent. More information on this deployment is available at ottomotors.com/mauser.
More information at https://www.automate.org/events/autonomous-mobile-robots-and-logistics-week-2022.
About OTTO Motors
OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over 3 million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit www.ottomotors.com.
Contacts
Tim Smith
Element Public Relations
415-350-3019
press@ottomotors.com