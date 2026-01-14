Otto Expands Veterinary AI with Agentic Confirmations — Automating Appointment Follow-Up Without Losing the Personal Touch

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otto, the all-in-one veterinary client communication platform, is continuing to expand its AI engine with the launch of Agentic Confirmations — a new feature that transforms rigid, one-way confirmation texts into smart, two-way conversations. Instead of relying on canned “Y to confirm” replies, Otto engages clients in natural dialogue, much like the old days of calling each appointment — then takes action behind the scenes. It confirms appointments in the PIMS, flags reschedules, and creates follow-up tasks for questions or exceptions. The result: clinics stay in control, clients get a more personal experience, and staff get time back to focus where it counts.

AI has the potential to meaningfully reduce workload in veterinary clinics — and appointment confirmations are a smart, approachable place to start. Agentic Confirmations builds on familiar automation workflows, layering in AI to create a more conversational, responsive experience for clients. It captures natural replies, confirms appointments on the backend, and creates organized tasks when follow-up is needed — all while fitting cleanly into the team’s existing systems and routines.

“We’ve spent years working closely with veterinary clinics, and we know that AI only helps if it fits the way teams already work,” said Zeynep Young, CEO of Otto. “Agentic Confirmations is a great example of using AI in a smart, focused way — to reduce manual tasks, support the team, and create a better experience for clients. We’re excited to keep helping practices bring AI into their workflow in ways that are actually useful, not overwhelming.”

Agentic Confirmations reflects Otto’s continued leadership in veterinary AI — grounded in years of managing millions of client communications, innovating around real clinic workflows, and building deep integrations across the industry’s leading PIMS. This latest release brings smart, action-oriented AI into one of the most common — and time-consuming — tasks in veterinary care, with full support from a team that knows the day-to-day realities of clinic life. It’s not just automation — it’s AI that fits how your team already works.

Craig Putt, co-owner of Beachy Cove Animal Hospital and part of the Agentic Confirmations beta program, shared, “AI has real potential to streamline the day-to-day in a clinic — but only if it’s shaped by how teams actually work. We joined the beta to help make sure Otto was building something that fits our workflows, not the other way around. I’ve been impressed by how open the team has been to feedback, and excited to see that feedback already being put into action.”

With Agentic Confirmations, clinics get:

Actionable AI: Otto doesn’t just interpret — it acts. Confirmations, reschedules, and questions are routed, responded to, or flagged automatically for follow-up.

More human conversations: Clients can respond naturally, and Otto replies in kind — reducing no-shows and improving engagement without extra work for staff.

AI built with clinic insight: You define what Otto handles and what stays human. It’s not a handoff — it’s a partnership that keeps your team in control.

This launch reinforces Otto’s long-term mission: to bring AI into veterinary clinics in ways that are practical, trusted, and deeply embedded in how teams actually work.

Learn more about Agentic Confirmations at www.otto.vet/agentic-confirmations.

About Otto

Otto is a veterinary technology company focused on helping over 5,000 clinics grow and thrive while protecting team balance. Designed by people who know the realities of veterinary practice, Otto delivers automated client communications, digital forms, direct booking, payment tools, AI scribe and workflow solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading PIMS. Unlike many platforms, Otto is 100% veterinary-focused, comes with all capabilities available out-of-the-box, and supported by a team of vet professionals who have lived the day-to-day realities of the industry. From small animal clinics to specialty and ER hospitals, Otto helps veterinary teams fill their schedule, streamline operations, reduce burnout, and focus on high-quality care. Learn more at www.otto.vet.

