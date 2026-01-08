Otovo Acquires Solar Service Professionals to Enter California

AI-native energy service provider to enter America’s largest residential solar market

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Otovo, a leading home energy service provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solar Service Professionals Inc. (SSP), a leading solar service provider based in California. The acquisition of SSP, scheduled to close in early January, marks Otovo's strategic entry into America’s largest residential solar + storage market, California.

Founded in 2017, SSP has built a specialized solar service business with a strong installed customer base of 38,000 customers since it was founded in 2017. SSP will be integrated into Otovo’s growing service business, expanding its presence in the U.S. to California, through an established and popular service provider. Otovo will work to convert the existing California base of SSP customers to its subscription service, with the expectation that this initiative will be accretive to net income in 2026.

“This strategic acquisition represents a pivotal moment for Otovo's U.S. expansion, launching our innovative AI-based energy service in California and potentially other markets thereafter, and establishing a foundation for significant growth in 2026,” said William J. (John) Berger, CEO of Otovo. “SSP's established operations in California provide Otovo with an immediate footprint in the country's largest solar market. By combining SSP’s stellar 5-Star reputation for service with our AI-native Endurance™ platform, we are creating an unparalleled high-quality rapid-response service offering that we expect will grow quickly in California.”

“Joining forces with Otovo opens an exciting new chapter for our team and the thousands of homeowners we serve,” said Manny Hernandez, Owner and CEO of Solar Service Professionals. “We are incredibly proud of the trusted reputation we’ve built over the years, and by integrating with Otovo’s cutting-edge Endurance™ platform, we can take that service experience to the next level. This partnership not only secures a bright future for our employees but ensures our customers will benefit from faster response times and smarter energy management.”

Otovo’s all-in-one power partner model unites retail electricity, energy service (operations and maintenance), and grid trading through a cloud-connected Virtual Power Plant, giving customers power they can count on and service they can trust. Its AI-native Endurance™ platform can triage issues and route the right crew in real time, connecting technicians, trucks, and installed devices into a single responsive network. The live tracking function closes the loop with customers, while optimized routing raises first‑time‑fix rates while cutting travel.

The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions, including completion of due diligence and no material adverse changes. No regulatory approvals or third-party consents are required for the transaction.

About Otovo

Otovo is an AI-Native home and business energy services company in Europe and the United States. We combine real-time equipment monitoring, rapid repairs, dependable power supply, and grid participation into a single, seamless service–delivering maximum service at a minimal cost. Endurance, Otovo’s industry-leading AI platform, continually monitors installed equipment in homes and businesses, optimizes the entire service process from problem detection to resolution, and coordinates repairs around the clock. “Your Power, Backed by Ours.” Otovo is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker OTOVO. Visit us at https://otovo.ai/.

The above includes forward-looking statements including goals, projections, targets, and plans based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described below. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This is not an offer to sell securities.

Execution risks include: the ability to hit sales, margin, and deployment timelines; dependency on third-party installers/OEMs and data providers; variability in customer acquisition cost and payback; working-capital and financing availability; regulatory and compliance changes (telemarketing/TCPA, privacy, and state consumer rules); concentration of customers and partners; technology and data security incidents; and general economic conditions that affect demand and pricing.

