Osmose Acquires Mainswest Pty Ltd and Assets of Centillion Solutions Pty Ltd to Expand Its Underground and Technical Services Capabilities to Australia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#electricutilities--Osmose Utilities Services, Inc., today announced that, through its Australian subsidiaries, it has acquired Mainswest Pty Ltd, a civil and electrical contracting organisation specialising in the construction and maintenance of underground utilities, and substantially all assets of Centillion Solutions Pty Ltd, a leading engineering design services company for the telecommunications industry.

Mainswest is a Western Australia based civil and electrical contracting business specialising in the construction, maintenance and upgrade of underground utility infrastructure. The company delivers high and low voltage electrical services, fibre network installations, horizontal directional drilling, pit and pipe works, substation maintenance and electrical testing services across the energy, utilities, telecommunications, mining and construction sectors.

Centillion provides fibreoptic engineering, design, drafting and geospatial services for Fibre-to-the X (FTTx) and Hybrid Fibre Coax Networks.

These acquisitions underscore Osmose’s ongoing investment in the Australian market, expanding its local service offerings to include technical and underground services and enabling the delivery of comprehensive, turnkey solutions to Australian customers across utility and local government networks.

“This step strengthens our ability to support a more resilient, reliable, and modern electric and telecom grid,” said Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose. “By combining our capabilities with these leading companies, we are better positioned to help utilities meet evolving infrastructure demands while maintaining safe and dependable service for their customers.”

Mike Kemp, Managing Director of Osmose Australia, added: “The addition of Mainswest and Centillion meaningfully enhances our local capability across underground, electrical and telecommunications services, allowing us to deliver more integrated solutions to Australian customers.”

Osmose offers technical services including overhead asset assessment services, distribution design and make-ready engineering for both telecom and electric utilities. The addition of these highly skilled and scalable workforces will provide Australian customers with expedited design, engineering and permitting processes.

About Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

Founded in 1934, Osmose is a global leader in asset risk identification and life-extending solutions for electric utility and telecommunications companies. With over 90 years of structural integrity experience, Osmose combines extensive field expertise, innovative tools, and advanced technology to assess, rehabilitate, and restore infrastructure, enabling utilities and telecoms to deliver reliable service.

In 2018, Osmose expanded its global footprint and began operating in Australia and New Zealand. Osmose Australia is headquartered in Perth, Australia and offers an array of services, including pole restoration and strengthening, wood pole maintenance and treatment, underground services, asset inspection, and street lighting. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com.au.

Osmose now employs more than 6,700 people worldwide with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com/.

Media Contact:

Yolanda Kokayi

Ykokayi@Osmose.com