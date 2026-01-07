OSIbeyond Announces Promotion of Rob Rogers to Chief Operating Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMMC--OSIbeyond, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, has announced the promotion of Rob Rogers to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Rogers will report to Payam Pourkhomami, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will lead OSIbeyond’s service delivery functions, guiding and scaling the company’s support and engineering teams to meet growing customer and compliance demands.

Rogers joined OSIbeyond in 2014 and has played a critical role in the company’s growth and evolution over the past decade. He became a partner in 2020 and most recently served as Chief Experience Officer (CXO), where he led initiatives focused on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and service innovation.

“Rob has consistently demonstrated his exceptional dedication to OSIbeyond and our valued clients over the past decade,” said Payam Pourkhomami, President and Chief Executive Officer of OSIbeyond. “His deep knowledge of our business model, operations, and customer experience equips him perfectly for the role of Chief Operating Officer. This promotion is a pivotal step in supporting OSIbeyond's ongoing growth and our expansion into the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance offerings.”

As COO, Rogers will be responsible for optimizing operational performance, strengthening cross-functional collaboration, and supporting OSIbeyond’s strategic initiatives as the company continues to expand its cybersecurity and compliance-focused services.

About OSIbeyond

OSIbeyond, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, is committed to assisting organizations in operating securely, efficiently, and in compliance with regulatory standards. Recognized for its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence, OSIbeyond has extensive expertise in CMMC compliance. The company delivers tailored technology and cybersecurity solutions to commercial clients within the Defense Industrial Base.

Katherine Dunne

kdunne@osibeyond.com