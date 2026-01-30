OSI Systems Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Record Q2 Revenues of $464 Million (11% year-over-year growth)

Q2 Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP EPS of $2.22 Record Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58

Q2 Operating Cash Flow of $62 Million

Company Increases Fiscal 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Ajay Mehra, OSI Systems’ President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report record second quarter revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share, driven by strong year-over-year growth from our industry leading Security and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing divisions. Looking ahead, we expect our significant backlog, opportunity pipeline, and anticipated strong bookings in the second half of the fiscal year to position us well for continued growth, as we capitalize on increasing industry demand and pursue strategic initiatives across key markets.”

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) 2024 2025 % Growth 2024 2025 % Growth Revenues $ 419,820 $ 464,057 11% $ 763,827 $ 848,680 11% Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 2.22 $ 2.22 0% $ 3.27 $ 3.39 4% Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 2.42 $ 2.58 7% $ 3.67 $ 4.00 9% Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 52,548 $ 62,200 $ 15,388 $ 79,337 Capital expenditures $ 5,490 $ 6,685 $ 13,195 $ 13,713

The Company’s backlog was $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Mr. Mehra further commented, “Our Security division delivered another strong quarter as second-quarter revenues increased 15% year-over-year, and included meaningful expansion of recurring services revenue as we continue to focus on expanding that opportunity for predictable and profitable growth. While bookings were softer than expected, partly due to the U.S. government shutdown delaying receipt of certain anticipated orders, and margins were lower given a difficult year-over-year comparison, the division maintains a healthy backlog and is seeing expanding global demand. We are well-positioned in Security to capitalize on future opportunities and drive sustained performance.”

Mr. Mehra continued, “Our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division also generated robust financial results in the second quarter, achieving 12% revenue growth, operating margin expansion, and a strong book-to-bill ratio. This performance highlights the competitive advantage of our vertically-integrated global structure, which enables operational efficiency, flexibility and innovation. With increasing customer demand, the division is poised for continued growth.”

In November 2025, the Company issued $575 million of convertible senior notes due in 2031 at an interest rate of 0.50%. The net proceeds were partially used to pay-off the outstanding balance under the Company’s revolving credit facility and repurchase $146 million of its common stock.

Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to have completed our convertible notes financing at exceptionally favorable terms. This financing positions us to capture additional growth opportunities while lowering our overall cost of capital. The transaction underscores the strength of our business and is expected to result in significant interest savings, reinforcing our ability to invest in innovation and long-term success.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its fiscal 2026 guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share while maintaining its previous revenue guidance. The Company now anticipates higher non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share and is raising its guidance to a range of $10.30 - $10.55, which represents 10% - 13% year-over-year growth. Actual revenues and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under “Forward-Looking Statements” or other factors.

The Company’s fiscal 2026 diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS but excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control or cannot otherwise reasonably be predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS being materially different from projected non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Conference Call Information

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, excluding the impact of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, and associated tax effects, and discrete income tax items. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP figures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included in determining non-GAAP financial performance of the Company. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful information regarding the Company’s financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting and assessing the performance of the Company’s businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods and (iv) financial results that are generally more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial information to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information provided regarding expected revenues, earnings, growth, cash flow generation, and operational performance in fiscal 2026 and beyond. The Company could be exposed to a variety of negative consequences as a result of delays related to the award of domestic and international contracts; failure to secure the renewal of key customer contracts; delays in customer programs; government shutdowns; delays in revenue recognition related to the timing of customer acceptance; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; changes in domestic and foreign government spending and budgetary, procurement and trade policies adverse to the Company's businesses; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict or conflicts in the Middle East, including the potential for broad economic disruption; global economic uncertainty, including the impact of tariffs; material delays and cancellations of orders or deliveries thereon, supply chain disruptions, plant closures, or other adverse impacts on the Company’s ability to execute business plans; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; unfavorable interest rate fluctuations; effect of changes in tax legislation; market acceptance of the Company's new and existing technologies, products, and services; the Company's ability to win new business and convert orders received to sales within the current fiscal year; contract and regulatory compliance matters, and actions which, if brought, could result in judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, debarment, or penalties; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could have a material and adverse impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent required to do so under federal securities laws.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues: Products $ 333,671 $ 350,762 $ 589,479 $ 626,572 Services 86,149 113,295 174,348 222,108 Total net revenues 419,820 464,057 763,827 848,680 Cost of goods sold: Products 224,087 249,011 394,509 451,067 Services 48,582 63,417 100,665 122,799 Total cost of goods sold 272,669 312,428 495,174 573,866 Gross profit 147,151 151,629 268,653 274,814 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 70,722 70,201 142,945 137,156 Research and development 18,257 19,759 36,030 40,186 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net. 215 2,874 1,393 5,604 Total operating expenses 89,194 92,834 180,368 182,946 Income from operations 57,957 58,795 88,285 91,868 Interest and other expense, net (8,619 ) (10,713 ) (15,978 ) (18,111 ) Income before income taxes 49,338 48,082 72,307 73,757 Provision for income taxes (11,519 ) (9,383 ) (16,552 ) (14,502 ) Net income $ 37,819 $ 38,699 $ 55,755 $ 59,255 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.22 $ 2.22 $ 3.27 $ 3.39 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 17,040 17,469 17,048 17,472

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,405 $ 336,722 Accounts receivable, net 837,743 833,152 Inventories 407,174 452,613 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,539 64,358 Total current assets 1,422,861 1,686,845 Property and equipment, net 126,747 128,502 Goodwill 387,393 385,747 Intangible assets, net 183,290 183,394 Other non-current assets 120,966 137,753 Total Assets $ 2,241,257 $ 2,522,241 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Bank lines of credit $ 178,000 $ - Current portion of long-term debt 8,130 5,052 Accounts payable 205,181 212,715 Accrued payroll and related expenses 49,535 44,020 Advances from customers 68,184 63,518 Deferred revenue 77,788 93,207 Other current liabilities 110,120 116,850 Total current liabilities 696,938 535,362 Long-term debt 463,504 998,902 Other long-term liabilities 129,731 142,487 Total liabilities 1,290,173 1,676,751 Total stockholders’ equity 951,084 845,490 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,241,257 $ 2,522,241

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) Operating % of Net Diluted Operating % of Net Diluted Revenues Income Revenues Income EPS Revenues Income Revenues Income EPS OSI Consolidated GAAP basis $ 419,820 $ 57,957 13.8 % $ 37,819 $ 2.22 $ 464,057 $ 58,795 12.7 % $ 38,699 $ 2.22 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 215 0.1 % 215 0.01 2,874 0.6 % 2,874 0.15 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,698 1.1 % 4,698 0.28 3,478 0.7 % 3,478 0.20 Non-recurring retirement expense for former CEO - - 4,359 0.25 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,179 ) (0.07 ) (2,496 ) (0.14 ) Discrete tax benefit (320 ) (0.02 ) (1,820 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP basis $ 62,870 15.0 % $ 41,233 $ 2.42 $ 65,147 14.0 % $ 45,094 $ 2.58 Operating % of Operating % of Revenues Income Revenues Revenues Income Revenues Revenue and Operating Income by Segment Security GAAP basis $ 289,987 $ 54,053 18.6 % $ 334,705 $ 55,461 16.6 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net - 0.0 % 1,297 0.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,722 1.3 % 2,882 0.8 % Non-GAAP basis 57,775 19.9 % 59,640 17.8 % Optoelectronics & Manufacturing GAAP basis 100,743 12,282 12.2 % 112,552 13,933 12.4 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net - 0.0 % 234 0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 590 0.6 % 326 0.3 % Non-GAAP basis 12,872 12.8 % 14,493 12.9 % Healthcare GAAP basis 44,854 1,722 3.8 % 36,534 (1,097 ) -3.0 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net - 0.0 % 1,357 3.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 386 0.9 % 270 0.7 % Non-GAAP basis 2,108 4.7 % 530 1.5 % Corporate/Elimination GAAP basis (15,764 ) (10,100 ) (19,734 ) (9,502 ) Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 215 (14 ) Non-GAAP basis (9,885 ) (9,516 ) OSI Consolidated GAAP basis $ 419,820 57,957 13.8 % $ 464,057 58,795 12.7 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 215 0.1 % 2,874 0.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,698 1.1 % 3,478 0.7 % Non-GAAP basis $ 62,870 15.0 % $ 65,147 14.0 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 2025 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Operating % of Net Operating % of Net Revenues Income Revenues Income EPS Revenues Income Revenues Income EPS OSI Consolidated GAAP basis $ 763,827 $ 88,285 11.6 % $ 55,755 $ 3.27 $ 848,680 $ 91,868 10.8 % $ 59,255 $ 3.39 Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 1,393 0.2 % 1,393 0.09 5,604 0.7 % 5,604 0.31 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,565 1.1 % 8,565 0.50 7,453 0.9 % 7,453 0.43 Non-recurring retirement expense for former CEO - - 4,359 0.25 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,390 ) (0.14 ) (4,058 ) (0.23 ) Discrete tax benefit (802 ) (0.05 ) (2,683 ) (0.15 ) Non-GAAP basis $ 98,243 12.9 % $ 62,521 $ 3.67 $ 104,925 12.4 % $ 69,930 $ 4.00 Operating % of Operating % of Revenues Income Revenues Revenues Income Revenues Revenue and Operating Income by Segment Security GAAP basis $ 514,301 $ 82,909 16.1 % $ 588,953 $ 84,070 14.3 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 479 0.1 % 3,654 0.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,708 1.3 % 6,259 1.1 % Non-GAAP basis 90,096 17.5 % 93,983 16.0 % Optoelectronics & Manufacturing GAAP basis 198,538 22,891 11.5 % 222,013 26,659 12.0 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 547 0.3 % 261 0.1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,170 0.6 % 653 0.3 % Non-GAAP basis 24,608 12.4 % 27,573 12.4 % Healthcare GAAP basis 81,956 2,522 3.1 % 77,277 749 1.0 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 152 0.2 % 1,689 2.2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 687 0.8 % 541 0.7 % Non-GAAP basis 3,361 4.1 % 2,979 3.9 % Corporate/Elimination GAAP basis (30,968 ) (20,037 ) (39,563 ) (19,610 ) Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 215 0 Non-GAAP basis (19,822 ) (19,610 ) OSI Consolidated GAAP basis $ 763,827 88,285 11.6 % $ 848,680 91,868 10.8 % Impairment, restructuring and other charges, net 1,393 0.2 % 5,604 0.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,565 1.1 % 7,453 0.9 % Non-GAAP basis $ 98,243 12.9 % $ 104,925 12.4 %

