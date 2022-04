OSI Systems Congratulates the Winner of the 2022 Rapiscan Systems Golf Classic, Steven Alker

Rapiscan Systems Classic Birdies for Charity Campaign Raises $1.6 million for Coastal Mississippi Charities

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) congratulates Steven Alker, the winner of the 2022 Rapiscan Classic. The PGA TOUR event was held April 1-3 in Biloxi, Mississippi and Steven Alker won with an 18 under score, a record for the event.

The Company’s Rapiscan Systems Classic Birdies for Charity also raised a total of $1.6 million for its 2022 campaign bringing the tournament’s philanthropic program total to approximately $4 million since 2018.

“The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a favorite of the coastal community and a great place for us to showcase our capabilities to our customers,” said OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra. “This year we again hosted our Accelerate Conference where trade and events partners engaged with industry leaders who support our efforts to share screening information across land, sea and air borders.”

Two of the Rapiscan Systems Classic players Padraig Harrington and Bernard Langer will participate at the Masters Tournament this week.

For more information, please visit the official tournament website, www.rapiscansystemsclassic.com.

Rapiscan Systems and S2 Global are subsidiaries of OSI Systems, Inc. Rapiscan is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, equipment and services for aviation, ports, rail, customs and border protection, event security, critical infrastructure, public facilities, and law enforcement customers. S2 Global provides state-of-the-art, turnkey screening services that are designed and developed to suit these customers’ requirements. Along with a proprietary integration platform and world class training system, an S2 Global solution combines the best in technology and operations to achieve efficient screening programs.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

