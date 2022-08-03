OSI Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Appointed to U.S. – India CEO Forum

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) announces that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, has been appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to the 2022 U.S. – India CEO Forum.

“I am honored to be selected to participate in the U.S. – India CEO Forum, and I look forward to working with senior business and government leaders to improve the economic and commercial relations between U.S. and India,” said Deepak Chopra.

The U.S.-India CEO Forum brings together top-level business executives to discuss ways to strengthen the economic and commercial ties between the two countries, and to communicate their joint recommendations to the U.S. and Indian governments. Deepak Chopra previously served on the U.S. – India CEO Forum from 2018-2020.

