Home Business Wire OSI Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Appointed to U.S. – India CEO Forum
Business Wire

OSI Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Appointed to U.S. – India CEO Forum

di Business Wire

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) announces that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, has been appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to the 2022 U.S. – India CEO Forum.

“I am honored to be selected to participate in the U.S. – India CEO Forum, and I look forward to working with senior business and government leaders to improve the economic and commercial relations between U.S. and India,” said Deepak Chopra.

The U.S.-India CEO Forum brings together top-level business executives to discuss ways to strengthen the economic and commercial ties between the two countries, and to communicate their joint recommendations to the U.S. and Indian governments. Deepak Chopra previously served on the U.S. – India CEO Forum from 2018-2020.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.
Ajay Vashishat

Vice President, Business Development

310-349-2237

avashishat@osi-systems.com

Articoli correlati

PLAYSTUDIOS Enters Strategic Alliance With Forte to Power Its Venture Into Web3

Business Wire Business Wire -
Forte to Provide the Platform that Powers PLAYSTUDIOS’ New playBLOCKS Division, Bringing Rewarded Play to Web3 SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forte, a...
Continua a leggere

Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company expands its platform language capabilities to support rapid European expansion and become vendor of choice for multilingual...
Continua a leggere

Intercontinental Exchange Reports July 2022 Statistics

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PLAYSTUDIOS Enters Strategic Alliance With Forte to Power Its Venture Into Web3

Business Wire