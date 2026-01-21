OSI Systems Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 1:30 pm PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:00 pm PT on January 29, 2026 until February 12, 2026. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Security, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Its Security division delivers advanced inspection systems, turnkey screening solutions, and comprehensive support services to protect people and infrastructure. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment serves as a global supplier of high-performance optoelectronic solutions and precision manufacturing services for leading OEMs. The Healthcare segment focuses on patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and related services to enhance clinical care and patient outcomes. Serving over 170 countries, OSI Systems strategically positions its sales, service, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities worldwide to provide fast and efficient delivery and support. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

