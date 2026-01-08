Oshkosh Corporation Wins 2026 CES Picks Award from TWICE for its Collision Avoidance Mitigation System (CAMS)

Oshkosh Corporation recognized for shaping the future of neighborhoods and developing innovative technology to protect everyday heroes.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OSK #oshkoshcorporation--Today at CES, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles, equipment and services, announced it was selected as a winner in this year’s CES Picks Awards. Oshkosh Corporation was recognized within the TWICE category for its Collision Avoidance Mitigation System (CAMS). The Picks Awards recognize and celebrate brands at the forefront of innovation, honoring standout products and creative solutions. Judged by industry experts, the awards spotlight the most exceptional new products showcased at CES.

CAMS is the first purpose-built technology to anticipate collisions for firefighters and others working on active roadways inches away from traffic. First introduced at CES 2025, Oshkosh field-tested this AI-powered solution with fire departments in large cities over the past year. The feedback has been powerful as responders welcome a tool that can provide another layer of awareness when working roadside. Oshkosh is now scaling this platform to support EMS crews at accident scenes, police officers managing traffic or responding to calls and tow truck operators assisting motorists. Future enhancements will include a mobile unit that can be set up on highways and dark shoulders upon arrival.

The system integrates advanced perception sensors, including radar fused with AI and computer vision, to detect, classify and track oncoming traffic with precision. It continuously evaluates speed, trajectory and proximity in relation to the parked emergency vehicle, issuing audible alerts when a collision risk emerges. Inside the cab, camera integration heightens driver situational awareness before they exit the vehicle and records continuous video for documentation, including accident reconstruction and insurance support.

Developed by Oshkosh’s Pratt Miller Motorsports business and tested on Pierce® fire apparatus, CAMS brings race-proven intelligence to emergency response and gives crews an added layer of situational awareness in environments where hazards can’t be eliminated — only mitigated. CAMS is more than a technological advancement; it is peace of mind.

“We created CAMS with a clear mission: to protect those who protect us. It’s the first technology of its kind in the fire industry and purpose-built for the risks firefighters and other responders face daily. CAMS utilizes AI to not only react to roadside hazards, but to help anticipate them,” said Jay Iyengar executive vice president, chief technology and strategic sourcing officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “The Oshkosh team is proud to be recognized with this prestigious honor as we continue to build on our innovative solutions to find new ways to support the work of everyday heroes.”

The awards’ editorial team shared, “The Picks Awards recognize outstanding products across consumer technology, the custom installation industry and innovative technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries. Our team was highly impressed by the excellence and scope of this year’s entrants. All the winners should be proud of their achievements – a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”

This marks the second consecutive year that Oshkosh received a CES Picks Award as it was recognized for its Hail-able Autonomous Refuse Robot – Electric or HARR-E™ in 2025. HARR-E is an autonomous, electric refuse collection robot that offers on-demand refuse and recycling pickup via a smartphone app or virtual at-home assistant.

In addition to the Picks Awards, Oshkosh was named a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Best of Innovation recipient in the Robotics and Travel & Tourism categories for the JLG® Boom Lift with Robotic End Effector and Oshkosh® Airport Products Striker® Volterra™ Electric Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicle, respectively. The company was also named a multiple CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the Construction and Industrial Tech category.

See Award-winning CAMS Technology at CES

CES attendees can check out Oshkosh’s latest innovations for everyday heroes, including CAMS, at booth #4418 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). To learn more about Oshkosh’s CES presence, demonstrations, and tech talks planned at its booth throughout the show, visit ces.oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, purpose-built equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™, Oshkosh® Defense and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

