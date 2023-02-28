<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference
Business Wire

Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference

di Business Wire

OSHKOSH, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OSK #OshkoshCorporation–Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m. EST on March 7, 2023, and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit oshkoshcorp.com prior to the start of the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Contacts

Financial: Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media: Jennifer Stiansen

Vice President, Global Branding and Communications

240.500.6485

Articoli correlati

GiveWith Announces Name Change to ScaleWith

Business Wire Business Wire -
ScaleWith Launches New Suite of SaaS Products that Transform Social Impact from a Cost Center into a Revenue Generator DALLAS--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Vontier Announces Details of Its Investor Day on March 23, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and...
Continua a leggere

Orion Unveils Bespoke Custom Indexing and Proposal Generation Technology for Independent Advisors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wealthtech juggernaut’s latest tech enhancements are designed to give independent advisors a competitive edge OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Advisor Solutions, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

GiveWith Announces Name Change to ScaleWith

Business Wire