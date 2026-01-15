Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings on January 29, 2026

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OSK #oshkoshcorporation--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST. To access the webcast, investors should go to investors.oshkoshcorp.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of January 29.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, purpose-built vehicles and equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™, Oshkosh® Defense and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Financial:

Patrick Davidson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

920.502.3266

Media:

Tim Gilman

Senior Manager, Communications and Branding

920.509.0617