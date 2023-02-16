<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care...
Business Wire

Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, and CFO, Sid Sankaran, will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Oscar is expected to present at approximately 10:30 AM ET through a virtual webcast. The webcast link is as follows:

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following March 6, 2023.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of December 31, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Cornelia Miller

917.397.0251

ir@hioscar.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
JoAnna DiTullio

310.592.8046

jditullio@hioscar.com

Articoli correlati

TechTarget Launching New Website to Help Business & IT Leaders Understand the Critical Role of Sustainability & ESG in their Decision-Making, Purchasing and Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced...
Continua a leggere

Expedia Group to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. Peter Kern,...
Continua a leggere

RingCentral Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue at $525 million, up 17%; ARR at $2.1 billion, up 17% Announces new five-year, $600 million credit facility BELMONT,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TechTarget Launching New Website to Help Business & IT Leaders Understand the Critical Role...

Business Wire