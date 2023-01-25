OSC Edge Earns Recurring Spot on Washington Technology’s 2022 Fast 50 List and Rewards Employees with Additional Bonus

Annual List Celebrates the Fastest Growing Small Businesses in the Government Sector Based on Depth, Diversity and Revenue Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Open SAN Consulting LLC (dba OSC Edge), a leading IT enterprise solutions firm specializing in engineering Information Technology and Cybersecurity solutions for the US Public Sector, was named by Washington Technology as a 2022 Fast 50 Honoree. The publication lists 50 of the nation’s fastest growing small businesses, ranked according to five years of compounded annual growth rates. OSC Edge continues to show sustained growth and now stands at number 15 on the list with an 84.2% five-year compounded growth rate, a significant rise from its position as number 20 in 2021.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, OSC Edge is the only company listed from the state of Georgia, representing the Southeast. Recognizing that its employees are largely responsible for its growth, co-founders Tiffany Bailey and Lee Hendrickson decided to reward everyone companywide with an additional incentive bonus.

“Earning this recognition for a third consecutive year is attributed to our outstanding team. They are dedicated to the OSC Edge mission, which is to support our country’s defense and focus on exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering impactful solutions to meet mission critical needs. Our employees fuel our growth!” says Tiffany Bailey, OSC Edge President and CEO.

To be eligible for the list, a company must be considered a fast-growing small business in the government market with at least $50,000 in government revenue in 2017. It ranks small businesses according to their compound annual growth rate over the last five years. Government revenue includes prime contract and subcontract work in the federal, state, and local markets. This year’s Fast 50 companies comprise a depth of capabilities, but also note that innovation and cutting-edge skills aren’t solely found at the largest companies in the market.

Washington Technology, a web-based specialty publication, is considered the foremost authoritative source of competitive intelligence for executives of small businesses in the federal contracting or GovCon market.

For more information, view the entire list here.

About OSC Edge

Open SAN Consulting, LLC (dba OSC Edge) assists US Public Sector and Commercial customers by delivering tailored engineered IT and Cybersecurity solutions that meet dynamic mission needs. OSC Edge’s subject matter experts deliver solutions that include Enterprise Architecture and IT Support Services; Cybersecurity and Information Assurance; DevSecOps, App Modernization, and Cloud Migration; Facilities and Data Centre Management; Commercial Solutions for Classified; and Identity Services.

OSC Edge is Disadvantaged Woman-owned, 8a Certified, Small Business with ISO 9001, and ISO/IEC 20000 and 27001 certifications and a CMMI ML3 Services appraisal that incorporates industry best practices to deliver relevant, comprehensive, and impactful services that are on time and on budget. For more information visit www.oscedge.com

