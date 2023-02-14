Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC) Announces Eight Promotions as the Team Grows to Thirty-Seven People

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OIC, a leading North American infrastructure investment firm, has announced eight promotions over the last three months across its investment strategies.

“At our firm, we pride ourselves on recognizing and promoting the best and brightest talent,” said Nazar Massouh, CEO and Co-Managing Partner. “These promotions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and I have no doubt that they will continue to drive success for OIC and our investors. I am thrilled to see these individuals take on new challenges and I am confident in their ability to lead us into the future.”

Karen Vejseli (LINKEDIN) was promoted to Chief Financial and Talent Officer. As Group CFO, her purview includes all aspects of fund operations, accounting, financial reporting, valuation, budgeting, and forecasting. In her expanded responsibilities as Chief Talent Officer, Karen will take charge of all talent acquisition, development, and retention activities. Karen serves as the Chairwoman of the Valuation Committee and is a member of the Operating Committee. Karen brings over 25 years of accounting, tax, and operational experience to her role, previously serving as the CFO of The Carlyle Group covering Global Market Strategies, and earlier as an audit partner at Ernst & Young.

Rui Viana (LINKEDIN) was promoted to Chief Risk and Strategy Officer. As Chief Risk Officer Rui has a unique role developing cutting-edge deal structures, risk mitigation tactics, and customized hedging activities. In his expanded responsibilities as Chief Strategy Officer, Rui will lead the charge on corporate initiatives, facilitate execution, and assist in communicating OIC’s vision and investment culture. He leads a team of Investment Strategists and is the Partner in charge of the Investment Performance and Optimization group. Rui is a member of the Investment Committee for each of OIC’s investment strategies, as well as a member of the Operating Committee and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

Ryan Kelley (LINKEDIN) and Jonathan Magaziner (LINKEDIN) were promoted to Senior Vice President. Ryan is an Investment Strategist and focuses on OIC’s Infrastructure Credit investment strategy. Ryan is responsible for deal structuring, risk evaluation and mitigation, and portfolio construction. Jonathan is part of the Infrastructure Equity team, and is responsible for evaluation, due diligence, execution, and monitoring of investments in the Infrastructure Equity strategy.

Ari Mor (LINKEDIN), Christopher Mayro (LINKEDIN), Harris Pritchard (LINKEDIN) and Roy Ellis Ochoa (LINKEDIN) were promoted to Senior Associate. Ari is a member of the Infrastructure Credit team, Christopher is a member of the Infrastructure Equity team, and Harris is a member of the Infrastructure Growth team. All three are responsible for all aspects of OIC’s investment efforts within their respective strategies. Roy is a member of the Investment Performance and Optimization group and is responsible for driving value creation on existing investments and executing follow-ons and divestitures across all of OIC’s portfolios.

“I couldn’t be more pleased about these well-deserved promotions within our team. Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and perspectives to the table, and their promotions reflect their drive and commitment to excellence. It is inspiring to see the next generation of leaders emerging within our firm and I can’t wait to see the impact they will have on our future success,” said Gerrit Nicholas, CIO and Co-Managing Partner.

