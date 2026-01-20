Orion Financial to Deploy Scienaptic AI for Advanced Credit Underwriting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that Orion Financial, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, will deploy the Scienaptic AI platform to strengthen credit underwriting, modernize lending operations, and responsibly expand access to credit for its members.

With more than six decades of service, Orion Financial (“Orion”) has built a reputation as a trusted financial partner for individuals and families across the Mid-South. Founded in 1957, the credit union today serves more than 75,000 members and manages over $1.2 billion in assets, offering a full range of consumer and business financial products. Orion is widely recognized for its commitment to financial education, community involvement, and long-term member relationships, supported by continued investment in its digital banking experience.

As Orion’s membership, product mix, and lending activity continue to grow, the credit union is focused on ensuring that its credit decisions remain inclusive, timely, and aligned with its risk philosophy. To support this next phase of lending, Orion is implementing a modern credit decisioning technology that brings AI and automation into underwriting, without losing the member-centric approach that has long defined its lending culture.

By deploying the Scienaptic AI platform, Orion will enhance its ability to evaluate risk more holistically, increase automation across lending workflows, and identify & empower creditworthy members.

“At Orion Financial, our focus has always been on making thoughtful lending decisions that reflect the real needs of our members,” said Ashley McDurmon, President & CEO at Orion Financial. “As our lending continues to expand, we see advanced AI as a critical enabler of that focus. Scienaptic AI gives us deeper member insight and greater automation, helping us scale responsibly while staying true to our mission and risk standards.”

“Orion Financial combines a strong community foundation with a clear, forward-looking approach to lending,” said Patrick McElhenie, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. “As Orion modernizes its credit underwriting, Scienaptic’s AI platform will serve as an intelligence layer that empowers more automated, data-driven lending decisions, enabling responsible growth.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 15 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform has powered decisions for over $150 billion in loans. It processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized among the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai

