Orbweaver Hires Wilmer Companioni As Director of Business Development

Seasoned technical marketing professional demonstrates expertise in digital tools and customer relations to execute business development strategy.

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is excited to welcome Wilmer Companioni to the growing Orbweaver team as Director of Business Development. The hiring of Companioni fills a new position that enhances Orbweaver’s account management capabilities to meet the complex, critical needs of customers undergoing digital transformation.

In the new role, beginning August 15, Companioni will bridge Orbweaver’s expansive capabilities with customers’ evolving needs to help them find the necessary speed and scale to accelerate their businesses.

“Wilmer brings vital industry-specific expertise to this position which will be immediately evident to our customer base,” says Chris Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver. “He understands the wants and needs of all stakeholders in the electronics manufacturing industry and will help facilitate the adoption of innovative digital tools across our customer organizations.”

Prior to his Orbweaver role, Companioni spent seven years at KEMET Electronics in a technical marketing role that included the development of digital tools to help accelerate the decision-making process of engineering customers. Most recently, he drove technical marketing efforts for PCB design software at Zuken USA, where he created content and digital marketing strategies to connect prospective customers to solutions in contexts relevant to design engineering. Companioni studied electrical engineering at the University of Florida where he specialized in the design of digital electronics.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to be a part of a forward-thinking company focused on creating lasting solutions to age-old industry problems. I’m bringing a professional approach uniquely shaped by experience in design engineering, marketing, and sales,” Companioni says. “Not only am I excited to help our customers, but I am also passionate about promoting the role of data-driven digital decision-making throughout the electronic components business.”

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.

