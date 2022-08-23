Orbweaver Announces Major Platform Release of Its Scalable, Supply Chain Solution

QS4 accelerates the digital transformation of the electronic components industry with an innovative, integrated platform

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, announced the recent release of QS4, a major platform upgrade impacting its entire suite of core products. The release, built with scalability, flexibility, and accessibility in mind, enables faster time to deployment for customers seeking to digitally transform traditional workflows in the buying and selling of electronic parts.

“The release of QS4 is transformative for Orbweaver—and really the entire industry—as it’s been born of the valuable lessons we’ve all had to learn on this path of digital transformation,” says Tony Powell, CTO and co-founder of Orbweaver. “With QS4, we bring a solution to integrate previously siloed digital functionalities, enabling a fluidity to quoting, purchasing, and data distribution with orders of magnitude improvement in scalability and performance.”

As the name suggests, QS4 is the company’s fourth iteration of its end-to-end automation and integration platform. The first commercial product focused mainly on quoting automation, while the second version transitioned the process online with the ability to leverage the interoperability of data. The release of QS3 was driven primarily by market demands as a growing base of customers shared daily pain points that Orbweaver remedied with its suite of digital transformation and automation products. Today, QS4 has advanced not only to solve common industry challenges but to integrate effective data solutions that deliver added customer value, more straightforward self-driven deployment, and data visibility in a scalable, efficient manner.

Development of QS4 has been underway since June of 2019, involving significant enhancements to the core line of Orbweaver solutions, including DataHub, PIM, Accelerate, Advance, and Analyze, focusing on customer efficiency and cost savings. The platform’s development, informed by the electronics industry shifts and future direction, has considered technical and business workflows involved in buying and selling parts. QS4 was built to accommodate user organizations of various sizes, budgets, and mindsets regarding their paths to digital transformation with highly flexible, customizable, and scalable options for implementation.

“Our previous offerings helped free our customers to focus on core business concerns while gaining state-of-the art digital transformation solutions. QS4 is a centralized data platform that solves today’s problems and serves as a foundation to accelerate an improved digital supply chain that future-proofs the industry and facilitates stronger relationships between buyers and sellers of parts,” Powell explains.

Orbweaver is rolling out QS4 to all new customers and is working on conversion plans with existing customers, where applicable. The company never sells data—remaining independent and neutral—and serves as a friendly actor to all industry participants to facilitate automation, transparency, and speed in the buying and selling of parts. Its customers and partners include the largest companies in the electronic manufacturing industry.

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.

