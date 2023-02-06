Orbus Software Records 123% SaaS Business Growth in 2022

Global customer demand for decision intelligence platforms driving triple digit growth

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation–Cloud solutions provider for accelerated decision-making, Orbus Software, has exceeded its annual recurring revenue (ARR) targets for 2022, with its SaaS business growing by 123 percent, with almost 40 percent of the overall growth coming from North America. In addition, SaaS customer numbers increased by 80 percent year on year with new names, including the US Department of Commerce and Reserve Bank of Australia. The growth reflects Orbus’ commitment to help customers across the globe to use its solutions to design and optimize complex digital environments.

Gareth Burton, CEO of Orbus Software, noted, “2022 was a pivotal year for Orbus Software, as the macroeconomic headwinds highlighted the need for enterprises and government agencies to increase visibility of key elements of their businesses in order to execute strategic decisions and transform with more confidence. Our SaaS solution provides customers with an unprecedented level of transparency and control, being the bridge connecting business and technology.”

Orbus Software was one of four vendors named as a Leader by Gartner® in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools and by Forrester in its Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites in Q1 2023.

“The recognition of our SaaS platform validates our product strategy,” said Rupert Colbourne, CTO of Orbus Software. “It’s a clear mandate to continue accelerating the development of our innovative decision intelligence platform that builds on our 20 years of experience in enterprise architecture tools.”

In 2022, Orbus Software achieved multiple milestones, including:

Customer Acquisition : Strong performance in the financial services, government and manufacturing sectors with new brands including Cognizant and Novelis.

: Strong performance in the financial services, government and manufacturing sectors with new brands including Cognizant and Novelis. Customer Success : 111% net retention rate and SaaS customer revenue retention of 96%.

: 111% net retention rate and SaaS customer revenue retention of 96%. Partnership Program : Orbus continued to grow its partner program in 2022. Over 20 companies are now authorized partners, including BT Division X and PwC. In addition, a solution relationship with Capgemini and technology partnerships with Microsoft, ServiceNow and Lucid Software contributed to the growth.

: Orbus continued to grow its partner program in 2022. Over 20 companies are now authorized partners, including BT Division X and PwC. In addition, a solution relationship with Capgemini and technology partnerships with Microsoft, ServiceNow and Lucid Software contributed to the growth. Product Innovation: In 2022 industry specific assets, including risk and compliance frameworks, architecture reference models and frameworks were added.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a leading provider of cloud solutions for business centric decision making. Their enterprise platform provides a comprehensive view of applications, systems, and data, allowing leaders to make informed decisions, optimize cost, minimize risks, and maintain operational resilience in the face of constant disruption. Customers are predominantly global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations, including AstraZeneca, CIMB Bank, Investec, Three and Saab. To learn more, follow Orbus Software on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

Claire Rowberry, claire@clearcommsc.com, +1 617 785 5571