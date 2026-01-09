Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.



On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Management will host a conference call and Q&A session to review the Q4 and full year 2025 results.

Date:

Time:

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

9:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET

Speakers:

 

Sameer Bharadwaj

 

Jim Kelly

 

Diego Echave

 

Chief Executive Officer

 

Chief Financial Officer

 

VP, Investor Relations

 

Dial-in numbers:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247
  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.
  • Orbia's latest Investor Presentation is available here.

 

 

REGISTER HERE
 

 


Contacts

Investors
Diego Echave
VP, Investor Relations
diego.echave@orbia.com

Media
Kacy Karlen, Chief Communications Officer
kacy.karlen@orbia.com