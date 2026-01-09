Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Management will host a conference call and Q&A session to review the Q4 and full year 2025 results.
Date:
Time:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
9:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Jim Kelly
Diego Echave
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
VP, Investor Relations
Dial-in numbers:
+1-(888)-339-0721
+001-855 817-7630
+1-(412)-317-5247
Investors
Diego Echave
VP, Investor Relations
diego.echave@orbia.com
Media
Kacy Karlen, Chief Communications Officer
kacy.karlen@orbia.com