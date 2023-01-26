Optomec’s Metal Additive Turbine Blade Repair Solution Featured in AM Magazine

Video piece by Peter Zelinski showcases AutoCLAD, the adaptive repair solution for turbine engine blades





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optomec’s Additive Manufacturing solution for turbine engine component repair is featured in a video piece by Additive Manufacturing Magazine. The video segment demonstrates the Optomec process for repairing blades from both the compressor and turbine sections of an aviation turbine engine and shows why an adaptive process–capable of tailoring a unique repair for each individual blade–is required for these operations. The short video can be viewed here: https://optomec.com/additive-manufacturing-for-aircraft-blade-repair/

The worldwide aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market is valued at more than $85 billion per year and growing. As part of scheduled operations, both military and commercial aircraft undergo routine engine maintenance to repair worn blades in the turbine and compressor sections of the engines. In the past, this was accomplished by grinding back the worn portion of each blade and rebuilding the metal with hand welding, a process that was inherently expensive and less repeatable than desired. The Optomec solution uses an Additive Manufacturing process called Directed Energy Deposition (DED) whereby laser energy is used to precisely melt streams of powdered metal which build back the worn components layer by layer, adding the minimal amount of energy possible to preserve the metallurgy of the base part. This process is enabled with an integrated vision system and software control called AutoCLADTM that tailors a unique repair for each individual blade, compensating for the minor variations in geometry that the blades experience during normal use.

Optomec’s repair processes have been approved for flight-critical use in 15 countries and have repaired more than 10 million blades so far with AutoCLADTM. While most of these repairs were done on nickel-based super alloys, Optomec recently delivered the industry’s first automated repair process for titanium blades, incorporating automated part handling inside an oxygen-free processing atmosphere for superior metallurgy of the titanium parts. Titanium use in the industry is increasing as OEMs seek further gains in lightweighting projects.

“We are encouraged by the resilience of our aviation customers throughout the pandemic,” said Mike Dean, Optomec’s VP of Marketing. “The industry is expected to return to profitability this year after three challenging years. Fortunately, our customers had the confidence to press ahead with capital investment project planning during the pandemic so they can continue their automation improvements without starting from scratch.”

Optomec is a profitable, privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics, and LENS and Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 500 of its proprietary Additive Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. Our users include countless blue-chip manufacturing companies, such as GE, Samsung, Raytheon, Siemens, Lockheed and LiteOn, as well as the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and NASA. For more information, visit optomec.com.

