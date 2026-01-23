Options Sets the Benchmark for Liquid-Cooled High-Density Infrastructure as a Managed Service Provider in Equinix NY5

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of high-performance infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced the deployment of its new liquid-cooled high-density cage in NY5, Equinix’s International Business Exchange™ (IBX) data center in Secaucus, New Jersey. This deployment positions Options at the forefront of delivering liquid-cooled colocation solutions to financial services clients.

As demands on compute continue to surge across financial services, from real-time analytics and quantitative research to AI and machine learning, Options is investing in next-generation environments designed for maximum performance and efficiency. The new direct to chip liquid-cooled deployment, enables clients to run increasingly intensive workloads with greater thermal stability, lower energy consumption, and improved resilience.

Danny Moore, President & CEO of Options Technology, said: “Financial services workloads are evolving at pace, and firms need environments that can support higher density, greater performance, and more efficient cooling. Our investment in liquid cooling underscores our commitment to delivering the most advanced, future-ready infrastructure available. This deployment strengthens our strategy to provide best-in-class solutions that scale with our customers’ growth.”

“At Equinix, we’re committed to enabling the next generation of high-performance computing through advanced cooling technologies,” said Brian Stein, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Products & Services at Equinix. “Options’ deployment of liquid-cooled infrastructure at NY5 is a great example of how our state-of-the-art facilities support customers in efficiently meeting growing compute demands. We’re proud to collaborate with Options on this milestone and look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, scalable solutions together – coupling high-performance compute with Equinix’s interconnection ecosystem is a unique advantage for our consumers.”

The NY5 expansion reinforces Options’ long-term vision to broaden its footprint across major financial hubs globally. It also reflects a wider industry trend toward sustainable, high-density compute architectures capable of powering complex analytics, AI development, and next-generation financial platforms.

This announcement extends Options’ proven record of innovation in financial services, following recent milestones such as the launch of PrivateMind, its next-generation AI environment, the expansion into Equinix’s new NY3 facility and the company’s recognition as Equinix Emerging Partner of the Year.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins: jenny.collins@options-it.com