Options Celebrate 10 Microsoft Gold Partner Status Competencies

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced it had achieved its tenth Microsoft Gold Partner Status competency.

Gold Partner Status is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners and is a recognized mark of the highest technology and business performance standards worldwide.

Microsoft’s Datacenter and Windows and Devices competencies, the latest in a series of Gold Partner accolades awarded to Options, demonstrate key competencies in how Options builds, tests, and maintains applications optimized for the Windows environment, in addition to how the firm designs, implements, and maintains a Windows Server infrastructure in a scaled and highly virtualized environment.

As the latest addition to Options’ global cloud-agnostic platform, the achievement follows the company’s receipt of Microsoft Gold Partner competencies in Data Platform, Collaboration and Content, Security, Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Cloud Productivity, Cloud Platform, Project and Portfolio Management, and Communication.

Options’ President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, “As the number one Microsoft Cloud partner in the Global Capital Markets and the only one with the full suite of SOC, security and compliance credentials, we’re delighted to announce this latest Gold Partner competency. This achievement also means we have been awarded ten specialized partner categories in less than 12 months.

Our Cloud Team have worked tirelessly to produce a clean sweep of technical innovation and expertise. We now have an extensive list of specialized credentials that offer lasting credibility, capability and service excellence for our clients.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the successful upgrade of its LD4 to TY3 circuit, hosting capabilities in Aruba IT3 Bergamo, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

Contacts

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com

